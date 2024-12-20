Construction, transport, and renewable energy - drivers of growth in Romania-Spain economic relations

News from Companies

Companies in construction, transport, renewable energy, and services have played a leading role in strengthening economic ties between Romania and Spain. At its annual event, ASEMER, the Spanish Investors’ Association in Romania, honored these contributions by awarding outstanding achievements in bilateral cooperation.

"The commercial relations between Romania and Spain are becoming increasingly dynamic, and we are proud to be part of this development process. The successful partnerships between Romanian and Spanish companies and the positive results achieved from this collaboration provide a solid foundation for future opportunities. At the same time, we aim to send a message of confidence to Spanish and Romanian investors looking to expand. Through the ASEMER Awards, we celebrate business excellence, demonstrating the ability to generate sustainable growth through bilateral cooperation. We remain confident in the potential of Romania-Spain collaboration and we are committed to building new bridges between the two countries," stated Emilio Luque Ascanio, President of ASEMER.

The ASEMER Awards recognized companies that demonstrated solid growth and made significant contributions to strengthening Romania-Spain economic relations. Together, these companies reported a combined turnover exceeding EUR 20 mln, reinforcing their leadership in their respective industries while fostering innovation and partnerships between the two countries.

The top winner of the ASEMER Awards was GFS Engineering & Technical Consulting, which received the Gold Trophy for excellence in industrial construction. The Silver Trophy was awarded to MGM Energo Electro Systems for achievements in green energy and photovoltaics. Bronze Trophies were awarded to the following companies: Martico Ro, Eltra Logis, Confident Agency, Plot Plan, Next Home Invest, Sogardi Consulting, and Exclusiv Travel.

ASEMER honored the achievements of companies and individuals in the Romania-Spain business community who have made significant contributions to strengthening the economic ties between the two countries.

In 2024, Emilio Luque Ascanio, the President of ASEMER, along with his team, successfully attracted new members to the Association, developed strategic economic and governmental partnerships, and promoted Romania as a growing market for Spanish investors. This year, ASEMER also supported various cultural and educational initiatives.

As an independent business association, ASEMER actively fosters dialogue with authorities and institutional partners to support trade exchanges between Romania and Spain.

According to the latest data, Spain ranks ninth among foreign investor countries in Romania, accounting for 3.51% of total foreign capital. By the end of last year, more than 6,850 companies with Spanish capital, with a total value of €1.7 billion, were registered in Romania, according to ONRC.

Companies with Spanish capital operate in Romania in the main industries: automotive, construction, renewable energy, food, extraction and manufacturing, export-oriented production sectors, professional activities and services, and real estate.

About ASEMER

The Asociación de Empresas Españolas en Rumanía (ASEMER) was founded in September 2013 and is a non-profit organization that encourages and promotes economic relations between Spain and Romania.

ASEMER advocates for the interests of all Spanish companies and professionals operating in Romania. Its primary goal is to promote and strengthen economic relations between Spanish companies and entrepreneurs and Romanian organizations and companies.

Additionally, ASEMER represents the interests of its 50 members within Romanian society and among Romanian and Spanish authorities, while fostering a spirit of solidarity among its members, avoiding unfair competition and practices that violate professional ethics.

