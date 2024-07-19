Real Estate

Romania’s construction output up 5.4% y/y in April-May

19 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s construction works volume contracted by 2.9% y/y in May, dragged down by the 13.3% y/y plunge in the residential buildings segment and by the 6.9% y/y decline in the non-residential buildings segment, according to data published by the statistics office INS.

The volume of engineering work kept growing by 4.5% y/y. 

According to our calculations, the combined volume of construction works delivered by Romanian construction companies in April-May, a period that avoids the effects of different Orthodox Easter dates, increased by 5.4% y/y.  This marks a visible improvement from the 7.0% y/y contraction marked in Q1.

The non-residential buildings segment demonstrates the weakest performance this year, remaining on the negative side with a 5.8% y/y decline in April-May after the sharp 33.6% y/y plunge in Q1. The segment showed signs of fatigue when it advanced by only 0.9% y/y in 2023.

The more heterogeneous segment of non-residential buildings posted a decent 3.4% y/y advance in April-May after the slight 1.4% y/y decline in Q1. Last year, the segment grew by 4.8% y/y.

The civil engineering segment, bringing together various infrastructure projects, is the driver for the whale market’s growth in April-May and the best-performing of the three segments. The volume of such construction works increased by 12.2% y/y in April-May after the 6.5% y/y advance in Q1. Last year, the segment marked an outstanding 31.9% y/y growth.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jat306/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

Romania’s construction output up 5.4% y/y in April-May

19 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s construction works volume contracted by 2.9% y/y in May, dragged down by the 13.3% y/y plunge in the residential buildings segment and by the 6.9% y/y decline in the non-residential buildings segment, according to data published by the statistics office INS.

The volume of engineering work kept growing by 4.5% y/y. 

According to our calculations, the combined volume of construction works delivered by Romanian construction companies in April-May, a period that avoids the effects of different Orthodox Easter dates, increased by 5.4% y/y.  This marks a visible improvement from the 7.0% y/y contraction marked in Q1.

The non-residential buildings segment demonstrates the weakest performance this year, remaining on the negative side with a 5.8% y/y decline in April-May after the sharp 33.6% y/y plunge in Q1. The segment showed signs of fatigue when it advanced by only 0.9% y/y in 2023.

The more heterogeneous segment of non-residential buildings posted a decent 3.4% y/y advance in April-May after the slight 1.4% y/y decline in Q1. Last year, the segment grew by 4.8% y/y.

The civil engineering segment, bringing together various infrastructure projects, is the driver for the whale market’s growth in April-May and the best-performing of the three segments. The volume of such construction works increased by 12.2% y/y in April-May after the 6.5% y/y advance in Q1. Last year, the segment marked an outstanding 31.9% y/y growth.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jat306/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 July 2024
Transport
Flights from Bucharest airport impacted by Microsoft outage
19 July 2024
Politics
Romanian politicians congratulate Ursula von der Leyen after her re-election as head of the European Commission
19 July 2024
Environment
WWF advocates against Romanian Hidroelectrica's plans to complete Rastolita HPP
19 July 2024
Politics
Romania's former EU Commissioner Adina Vălean ranked among most influential MEPs
19 July 2024
Transport
Romanian low-cost airline HiSky reports 42% y/y more passengers in H1
18 July 2024
Sports
President receives Team Romania athletes ahead of Paris Olympic Games
18 July 2024
Politics
Government launches new campaign encouraging Romanians to renew US visas
18 July 2024
Politics
Far-right Romanian MEP Diana Șoșoacă thrown out of European Parliament session