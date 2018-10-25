12 °C
Local construction company opens first ibis Styles hotel in Bucharest

by Romania Insider
Local construction company Constructii Erbasu officially opened the first ibis Styles hotel in Bucharest after a EUR 4 million investment.

The company completely refurbished an existing hotel, the whole process taking about 16 months, according to Cristian Erbasu, CEO and owner of Constructii Erbasu.

The new hotel is classified at three stars and is located in Northern Bucharest, in the Aviatiei area, close to the Capital’s main business district. Polish group Orbis operates it.

The hotel has 80 design rooms, a classified restaurant – STEEL, a bar, a conference room and business lounge and a kids’ corner.

New ibis Styles hotel to open in Bucharest in 2020

