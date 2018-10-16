New ibis Styles hotel to open in Bucharest in 2020

Polish hotel group Orbis, a partner of AccorHotels, will open a new ibis Styles hotel in Bucharest in the first quarter of 2020, the company said.

Two ibis Styles hotels opened in Romania this year, one in Arad and one in Bucharest. Orbis said it would open another ibis Styles hotel near the Henri Coanda International Airport in the first quarter of 2019.

The hotel, named ibis Styles Bucharest City Center, is developed in a partnership with Romanian company Dentotal Investment, owned by the Dogariu family. Orbis will manage the new hotel.

Orbis also partnered with the Dogariu family for the four-star Mercure Bucharest City Center. The ibis Styles hotel that opened in Bucharest this summer is owned by the Erbasu family.

The ibis Styles Bucharest City Center is located on Stirbei Voda, in a central area of the capital. The hotel will have 152 rooms, including family rooms and rooms for guests with disabilities, a restaurant, bar, meeting rooms and its own parking.

“With 11 hotels today and another 10 in the pipeline, Romania is a key market for us and we’re proud that in partnership with Dentotal Hospitality, we are further strengthening our leading position by opening ibis Styles City Center, which will be one of the most upbeat and stylish hotels in Bucharest. We do not hide that we actively continue to look for further developing opportunities on the market, having a strong potential for hotels under AccorHotels’ world leading brands,” said Frank Reul, head of development of Orbis & AccorHotels Eastern Europe.

The Romanian blouse “ia” will be the inspiration for the interior design of the new hotel.

The ibis Styles brand comprises more than 420 hotels globally in 45 countries.

This July, Orbis bought the Mercure Unirii hotel in Bucharest, the former Royal hotel, for EUR 11.35 million.

