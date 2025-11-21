Macro

Romania’s Constitutional Court to rule on tax hikes on December 10

21 November 2025

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) will rule on December 10 on the objections expressed by the opposition party AUR against the revised law that includes higher taxes and better tax collection procedures, passed by the Parliament on November 18 in an amended form, such as to incorporate the issues already spotted by the CCR previously, Stirileprotv.ro reported. 

The law, providing a higher dividend tax rate (16% from 10%), up to 70% higher property taxes, the so-called Temu-fee (EUR 5 per non-EU parcel), and the so-called “tax on affiliates” restricting the deductibility of expenditures with foreign affiliates and the re-designed minimum tax on turnover (IMCA), are supposed to come in force as of January 2026.

The Constitutional Court shocked the ruling coalition with its initial decision of ruling the objections to the law on February 4, which would have prevented the timely enactment of the new taxes – seen as important for bringing the public deficit down from 8.4% of GDP this year towards 6.0-6.5% envisaged for 2026. 

CCR issued a second ruling date on January 21 – invoking a technical mistake – keeping the government under tension. Eventually, the Court agreed to a meeting on December 10 to address the topic. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

