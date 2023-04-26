Freight traffic in Romania's Constanta port up some 10% y/y in Q1

The total cargo traffic in Romania's Constanta port increased by some 10% y/y to over 19 million tonnes, out of which the grain accounted for 6.6 mln tonnes – 13% more compared to the same period last year.

Of the total traffic, the maritime traffic was 14.5 mln tonnes, and the river traffic was 4.6 mln tonnes, Bursa.ro reported.

The container traffic posted the highest growth, 34% y/y to 2.24 mln tonnes. Grain traffic increased as well, by 13% y/y to 6.6 mln tonnes in the quarter.

Last year, Constanta port posted a record 75.5 mln tonnes of traffic, 12% more compared to 2021. Of this, 15% was formed by shipments from or to Ukraine, mainly grain exports (70%).

