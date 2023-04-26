Transport

Freight traffic in Romania's Constanta port up some 10% y/y in Q1

26 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The total cargo traffic in Romania's Constanta port increased by some 10% y/y to over 19 million tonnes, out of which the grain accounted for 6.6 mln tonnes – 13% more compared to the same period last year.

Of the total traffic, the maritime traffic was 14.5 mln tonnes, and the river traffic was 4.6 mln tonnes, Bursa.ro reported.

The container traffic posted the highest growth, 34% y/y to 2.24 mln tonnes. Grain traffic increased as well, by 13% y/y to 6.6 mln tonnes in the quarter.

Last year, Constanta port posted a record 75.5 mln tonnes of traffic, 12% more compared to 2021. Of this, 15% was formed by shipments from or to Ukraine, mainly grain exports (70%).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sebastiangh/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Freight traffic in Romania's Constanta port up some 10% y/y in Q1

26 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The total cargo traffic in Romania's Constanta port increased by some 10% y/y to over 19 million tonnes, out of which the grain accounted for 6.6 mln tonnes – 13% more compared to the same period last year.

Of the total traffic, the maritime traffic was 14.5 mln tonnes, and the river traffic was 4.6 mln tonnes, Bursa.ro reported.

The container traffic posted the highest growth, 34% y/y to 2.24 mln tonnes. Grain traffic increased as well, by 13% y/y to 6.6 mln tonnes in the quarter.

Last year, Constanta port posted a record 75.5 mln tonnes of traffic, 12% more compared to 2021. Of this, 15% was formed by shipments from or to Ukraine, mainly grain exports (70%).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sebastiangh/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 April 2023
Real Estate
RO developer invests EUR 120 mln in Bucharest's first "Lagoon City", plans to scale the project in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency
17 March 2023
Business
Romania’s financial regulator withdraws license of insurer Euroins, asks for its bankruptcy
14 March 2023
Tech
Broadband in Romania among the five cheapest in the world