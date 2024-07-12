Conservation Carpathia to inaugurate "Beaver House" Visitor Center in Romania’s Făgăraș Mountains

The Conservation Carpathia Foundation will inaugurate the "Beaver House" Visitor Center in Rucăr, Argeș County, on July 16, as part of the efforts to establish the Făgăraș Mountains National Park.

According to the foundation's representatives, the center in Rucăr is the first in a network of visitor centers focusing on various animals that Conservation Carpathia is constructing around the Făgăraș Mountains.

The center aims to provide interested visitors with useful information about beavers and their role in nature.

"We are developing the visitor infrastructure for the future Făgăraș Mountains National Park and encouraging visitors to contribute to nature conservation. The 'Beaver House' Visitor Center was carefully and respectfully built by the Conservation Carpathia Foundation, with the support of the European Commission through the LIFE program," the foundation stated in a release cited by G4Media.

The beaver population was declining in Romania until they were reintroduced. Reintroduction projects were carried out by the Faculty of Forestry Sciences in Brașov, which populated the Olt, Ialomița, and Mureș rivers, and Conservation Carpathia, which worked along the rivers Dâmbovița, Argeșel and Râul Târgului, in Argeș county.

(Photo source: mirage3 | Dreamstime.com)