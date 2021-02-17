Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 11:56
Business

Connections launches Digital Workplace smart service for Romanian companies

17 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Connections, a leader on the Romanian digital transformation market, announced the launch of Digital Workplace - the first smart service on the Romanian market through which companies can have access to IT&C equipment, software products, and specialized support at the same time.

With this new solution, customers can centralize their purchase of equipment (laptops, desktop or all-in-one system and networking), software licensing (Windows, Office, Teams), and IT support (remote and on-site) by purchasing a single service, with a single provider and without advance payments. Digital Workplace is also available for companies that have definitely switched to “work from home.”

“By purchasing this service, a company benefits both from a direct reduction of expenses by up to 30%, by reducing costs with its own IT department, as well as indirectly, through much easier management of the contract, given that it will have a single service provider, not three,” said Vlad Sgindar, BPM & ITO Manager Connections. 

Digital Workplace powered by Connections is mainly aimed at small and medium-sized companies, with at least 20 employees, and is available in several variants to meet the needs of all potential customers. The support teams are made up of certified staff with at least five years of experience in the IT&C field.

Connections has 300 employees and offices in Bulgaria, Serbia, Germany, France, the Netherlands, the USA, Saudi Arabia, and Taiwan. The company is specialized in Intelligent Automation, IT Infrastructure Support, Digital Business Process Management, and Software Development on Demand. Its customers are global and medium Romanian companies in industries such as banking, FMCG, Oil & Gas, Telecom, and Retail. 

Since July 2018, Connections has signed and has in place a partnership with UiPath, under which it has already successfully implemented robotic automation processes in key industries. At the same time, the company has invested over EUR 200,000 in the development of an open banking fintech platform, meant to integrate the APIs provided by Romanian banks with the application of the Revised Payment Service Directive (PSD2).

Connections ended 2020 with a turnover of USD 7 million.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 01/26/2021 - 12:03
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 11:56
Business

Connections launches Digital Workplace smart service for Romanian companies

17 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Connections, a leader on the Romanian digital transformation market, announced the launch of Digital Workplace - the first smart service on the Romanian market through which companies can have access to IT&C equipment, software products, and specialized support at the same time.

With this new solution, customers can centralize their purchase of equipment (laptops, desktop or all-in-one system and networking), software licensing (Windows, Office, Teams), and IT support (remote and on-site) by purchasing a single service, with a single provider and without advance payments. Digital Workplace is also available for companies that have definitely switched to “work from home.”

“By purchasing this service, a company benefits both from a direct reduction of expenses by up to 30%, by reducing costs with its own IT department, as well as indirectly, through much easier management of the contract, given that it will have a single service provider, not three,” said Vlad Sgindar, BPM & ITO Manager Connections. 

Digital Workplace powered by Connections is mainly aimed at small and medium-sized companies, with at least 20 employees, and is available in several variants to meet the needs of all potential customers. The support teams are made up of certified staff with at least five years of experience in the IT&C field.

Connections has 300 employees and offices in Bulgaria, Serbia, Germany, France, the Netherlands, the USA, Saudi Arabia, and Taiwan. The company is specialized in Intelligent Automation, IT Infrastructure Support, Digital Business Process Management, and Software Development on Demand. Its customers are global and medium Romanian companies in industries such as banking, FMCG, Oil & Gas, Telecom, and Retail. 

Since July 2018, Connections has signed and has in place a partnership with UiPath, under which it has already successfully implemented robotic automation processes in key industries. At the same time, the company has invested over EUR 200,000 in the development of an open banking fintech platform, meant to integrate the APIs provided by Romanian banks with the application of the Revised Payment Service Directive (PSD2).

Connections ended 2020 with a turnover of USD 7 million.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 01/26/2021 - 12:03
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
11 February 2021
Language
Saying ‘I love you’ in Romanian: Romantic phrases for Valentine’s Day (or any other day)
10 February 2021
Sports
Bucharest will host Atletico Madrid – Chelsea UEFA Champions League match
12 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
A French writer living in Bucharest shares her take on Romania in recently-released book
12 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - William Cunneen (US): The country is a unique blend of hyper technology and IT startups mixed with grandma's small farm and wood-fired stoves
11 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Murat Büyükerk, Arctic CEO: Romania is an excellent place to live and do business
04 February 2021
Capital markets
Romania’s OMV Petrom proposes same dividend as last year despite 64% profit drop