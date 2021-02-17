Connections launches Digital Workplace smart service for Romanian companies

Connections, a leader on the Romanian digital transformation market, announced the launch of Digital Workplace - the first smart service on the Romanian market through which companies can have access to IT&C equipment, software products, and specialized support at the same time.

With this new solution, customers can centralize their purchase of equipment (laptops, desktop or all-in-one system and networking), software licensing (Windows, Office, Teams), and IT support (remote and on-site) by purchasing a single service, with a single provider and without advance payments. Digital Workplace is also available for companies that have definitely switched to “work from home.”

“By purchasing this service, a company benefits both from a direct reduction of expenses by up to 30%, by reducing costs with its own IT department, as well as indirectly, through much easier management of the contract, given that it will have a single service provider, not three,” said Vlad Sgindar, BPM & ITO Manager Connections.

Digital Workplace powered by Connections is mainly aimed at small and medium-sized companies, with at least 20 employees, and is available in several variants to meet the needs of all potential customers. The support teams are made up of certified staff with at least five years of experience in the IT&C field.

Connections has 300 employees and offices in Bulgaria, Serbia, Germany, France, the Netherlands, the USA, Saudi Arabia, and Taiwan. The company is specialized in Intelligent Automation, IT Infrastructure Support, Digital Business Process Management, and Software Development on Demand. Its customers are global and medium Romanian companies in industries such as banking, FMCG, Oil & Gas, Telecom, and Retail.

Since July 2018, Connections has signed and has in place a partnership with UiPath, under which it has already successfully implemented robotic automation processes in key industries. At the same time, the company has invested over EUR 200,000 in the development of an open banking fintech platform, meant to integrate the APIs provided by Romanian banks with the application of the Revised Payment Service Directive (PSD2).

Connections ended 2020 with a turnover of USD 7 million.

(Photo source: the company)