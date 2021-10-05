Connecting Europe Express to reach Romania mid-September

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

The Connecting Europe Express, a train traveling across the EU to promote the benefits of rail during the European Year of Rail 2021, will arrive in Bucharest on September 18, after entering the country at the Ruse-Giurgiu border point.

The route of the train, announced on Europe Day, starts on September 2 in Lisbon and ends in Paris on October 7. The train will stop in more than 40 cities in 26 countries, and link the Portuguese, Slovenian and French Presidencies of the Council of the EU.

After stopping in Bucharest, the train will reach Brașov, Sibiu, Oradea, Arad, and exit the country on September 19. 

The route of the train is available below.

At each of the stops, events and other activities adapted to local Covid-19 measures will highlight the role rail plays in society and the challenges that rail must still overcome to attract more passengers and freight, the project organizers said. 

The Connecting Europe Express will include three different trains that fit the different gauges used in Europe, reminding the lack of interoperability between some parts of Europe’s rail network. The train running on the standard gauge will have six coaches. Two will host mobile exhibitions on the technologies and innovations already improving the rail experience and on how the EU supports infrastructure projects. A separate train will run on the Iberian gauge in Portugal and Spain, and a third one on the Baltic gauge in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. Both trains will meet with the standard gauge train along the route.

Five conferences, focusing on EU infrastructure policy will take place along the route ‒ in Lisbon, Bucharest, Brno, Berlin, and Bettembourg.

“Crisscrossing the continent, from Lisbon to Bucharest and from Berlin to Paris, the Connecting Europe Express will follow routes that bind us together – whether as countries, businesses or people. While a symbol for connectivity, this train also serves as a reminder that we still have a long way to go and much work to do before rail becomes the transport option of choice for Europeans,” Transport Commissioner Adina Vălean said.

(Photo: Connectingeuropeexpress.eu)

simona@romania-insider.com

