Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 07/25/2019 - 08:47
Business
Romania auctions concession rights for 28 oil perimeters, including six offshore
25 July 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's National Agency for Mineral Resources (ANRM), published in the Official Journal the list of 28 perimeters that are going to be given in concession for exploration and exploitation of oil and gas resources, Economica.net reported.

This will be the first auction in more than ten years.

Out of the 28 perimeters, six are offshore. The perimeters auctioned have areas ranging from 700 to 1,100 square kilometers.

According to the order published by ANRM, interested Romanian or foreign legal persons will submit bids by 15:00 120 working days after the publication of the announcement in the Official Journal of the European Union.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 07/25/2019 - 08:47
Business
Romania auctions concession rights for 28 oil perimeters, including six offshore
25 July 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's National Agency for Mineral Resources (ANRM), published in the Official Journal the list of 28 perimeters that are going to be given in concession for exploration and exploitation of oil and gas resources, Economica.net reported.

This will be the first auction in more than ten years.

Out of the 28 perimeters, six are offshore. The perimeters auctioned have areas ranging from 700 to 1,100 square kilometers.

According to the order published by ANRM, interested Romanian or foreign legal persons will submit bids by 15:00 120 working days after the publication of the announcement in the Official Journal of the European Union.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40