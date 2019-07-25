Romania auctions concession rights for 28 oil perimeters, including six offshore

Romania's National Agency for Mineral Resources (ANRM), published in the Official Journal the list of 28 perimeters that are going to be given in concession for exploration and exploitation of oil and gas resources, Economica.net reported.

This will be the first auction in more than ten years.

Out of the 28 perimeters, six are offshore. The perimeters auctioned have areas ranging from 700 to 1,100 square kilometers.

According to the order published by ANRM, interested Romanian or foreign legal persons will submit bids by 15:00 120 working days after the publication of the announcement in the Official Journal of the European Union.

(Photo: Pixabay)

