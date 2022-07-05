Business

RO Govt drafts procedures for giving in concession offshore perimeters for wind farms

05 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian state, through the Ministry of Energy, would give in concession perimeters in the Black Sea, through a competitive dialogue procedure, to companies interested in building and operating offshore wind farms, for a fee of at least 1.5% of the gross revenues generated by the sale of electricity, according to the draft procedures consulted by Profit.ro.

The fee will be a mandatory selection criterion in the competitive dialogue procedure.

Other criteria will target the technical, economic, financial and professional capacity of competitors.

"The license for the construction of the offshore wind farm entitles the licensee to build an offshore wind farm in a specific location and includes terms regarding the technical specifications of the project. The commissioning of the offshore wind farm will take place within ten years from the date of granting the license," the draft normative act stipulates.

According to the World Bank, Romania can develop offshore wind farms with a cumulative installed capacity of 72 GW.

(Photo: Rodiks/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Business

RO Govt drafts procedures for giving in concession offshore perimeters for wind farms

05 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian state, through the Ministry of Energy, would give in concession perimeters in the Black Sea, through a competitive dialogue procedure, to companies interested in building and operating offshore wind farms, for a fee of at least 1.5% of the gross revenues generated by the sale of electricity, according to the draft procedures consulted by Profit.ro.

The fee will be a mandatory selection criterion in the competitive dialogue procedure.

Other criteria will target the technical, economic, financial and professional capacity of competitors.

"The license for the construction of the offshore wind farm entitles the licensee to build an offshore wind farm in a specific location and includes terms regarding the technical specifications of the project. The commissioning of the offshore wind farm will take place within ten years from the date of granting the license," the draft normative act stipulates.

According to the World Bank, Romania can develop offshore wind farms with a cumulative installed capacity of 72 GW.

(Photo: Rodiks/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 June 2022
Social
Over 90% of public hospitals in Romania do not have abortion procedures, journalist says
30 June 2022
Business
Romanian pension fund manager hit by scandal as police starts fraud investigation
28 June 2022
Environment
Romania starts issuing green registration plates for zero-emission cars
22 June 2022
Sports
Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins second gold medal at World Championships
21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship
20 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
The track to success: How Romanian David Popovici became the new star in world swimming
20 June 2022
Social
Airline staff shortages cause huge delays at Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport