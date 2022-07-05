RO Govt drafts procedures for giving in concession offshore perimeters for wind farms

The Romanian state, through the Ministry of Energy, would give in concession perimeters in the Black Sea, through a competitive dialogue procedure, to companies interested in building and operating offshore wind farms, for a fee of at least 1.5% of the gross revenues generated by the sale of electricity, according to the draft procedures consulted by Profit.ro.

The fee will be a mandatory selection criterion in the competitive dialogue procedure.

Other criteria will target the technical, economic, financial and professional capacity of competitors.

"The license for the construction of the offshore wind farm entitles the licensee to build an offshore wind farm in a specific location and includes terms regarding the technical specifications of the project. The commissioning of the offshore wind farm will take place within ten years from the date of granting the license," the draft normative act stipulates.

According to the World Bank, Romania can develop offshore wind farms with a cumulative installed capacity of 72 GW.

(Photo: Rodiks/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com