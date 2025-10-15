Concelex to modernize Arad Penitentiary under RON 49 mln contract

Romanian construction company Concelex has secured a contract worth over RON 49 million (EUR 9.7 million), excluding VAT, to modernize the Arad Penitentiary. The project will focus on improving living conditions, energy efficiency, and safety standards across four detention pavilions and one technical building, the company said.

The modernization works, covering nearly 18,000 sqm, will take place over 48 months and include extensive structural and interior renovations. These will range from façade restoration and carpentry replacement to the refurbishment of interiors, access ramps, sidewalks, and safety railings.

Mechanical and electrical upgrades will include the full replacement of water and sewage networks, the installation of new lighting systems with LED fixtures, the modernization of heating systems, and the optimization of the central boiler plant. Energy efficiency improvements will be achieved through building insulation and the installation of solar panels on pavilion rooftops.

The project will also include civil protection upgrades, such as waterproofing, ventilation systems, and air intake installations.

Upon completion, the penitentiary is expected to offer improved detention conditions, enhanced energy performance, and reduced operating costs, Concelex said.

Founded in 1994, Concelex is one of Romania’s leading construction companies, with operations across the country and a portfolio spanning public and private infrastructure projects. In 2024, the company reported a turnover of RON 1.26 billion and currently employs around 1,000 people across more than 100 active construction sites.

irina.marica@romania-insier.com

(Photo source: Sandra Dragojlovic/Dreamstime.com)