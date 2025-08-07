Complice.ro: The value of an experience lasts over time. Stable orders, higher value in 2025

News from Companies

An analysis conducted by Complice.ro on 3,000 experiences shows that the emotional effect extends long after purchasing or receiving an experience as a gift. Complice maintains its performance at last year’s level, despite increased market caution.

Complice.ro, a curator and provider of experiences for individuals and companies, announces that in the first seven months of the year it registered over 1,000 experience orders, with an average value of €312 – up 8% compared to the previous year, when the average was €287. The total sales value remains at the same level as the similar period last year, despite a context marked by economic and political uncertainty.

“2025 is the year when caution dominated consumer behavior, and the fact that we managed to keep our figures at last year’s level shows that the desire to give and live experiences remains strong, but is expressed more carefully, more selectively,” says Oana Pascu, founder of Complice.ro.

The gift that is ‘consumed’ in your imagination before it is lived

An internal analysis of a sample of over 3,000 experiences offered in recent years shows that the average time between purchase and the moment the experience is actually lived is 178 days, almost six months.

This duration indicates that the perceived value is high. People choose to enjoy their experiences at the “right moment,” which extends the emotional impact through anticipation. This is also made possible by Complice.ro’s 1-year validity policy, with two peaks in usage: immediately (20% in the first month) and in the last month of validity (17.5% in month 12).

“Objects bring joy when you open them. Experiences bring joy when you receive them, when you plan them, when you live them, and when you remember them,” explains Oana Pascu.

This sequence also has a neuropsychological explanation: anticipating a reward activates the same dopamine-generating network as actually experiencing it. In other words, the recipient “relives” the gift every time they make plans for it or talk about their intention to enjoy it, increasing positive emotions and building attachment to the person who offered the gift.

Long-cycle emotion, rationally filtered decisions. Top experiences.

In 2025, consumption has been filtered by social and political uncertainty, both in the B2C area and in corporate decisions. Experience gifts have proven to be a “long-term” choice: they are not impulsive purchases, but are among the few that offer both emotional versatility and lasting impact.

In the residential segment, the beginning of the year was marked by a greater degree of restraint, as experiences are not perceived as immediate needs. Even so, people continue to seek out different types of gifts with authentic emotional impact – and Flexibox packages, which allow the recipient to choose from a variety of experiences, remain among the preferred solutions.

Top 5 individual experiences enjoyed between January – July 2025:

Flight simulator

Accommodation and wine tasting at a winery

Floating therapy, treatments, and relaxation massages

Romantic dinner in unique settings

Light aircraft flight

In the corporate segment, demand remains close to last year’s level, with a 5% increase and a stronger focus on recurring events with emotional impact and budget control. Solutions such as Flexibox, as well as personalized team experiences, continue to be chosen by clients from industries such as IT, financial services, and retail.

About Complice.ro

Complice.ro is a curator of experiences that creates contexts for each of us to enjoy life by trying unique activities or exploring long-standing passions. Its experience packages cater both to the business sector (offering an extensive portfolio of alternative tools for employee, client, and partner reward, recognition, and incentives, as well as creative solutions for corporate events) and to the B2C sector (personal development, relaxation, adrenaline, and more) for those who want to collect and give memories instead of objects.

In its nearly 10 years on the market, Complice.ro has delivered more than 5,000 unique experiences for B2B and B2C clients, from a public portfolio that includes hundreds of predefined experiences on the website, built in collaboration with over 300 partners from Bucharest, across the country, and even abroad.

