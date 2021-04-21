Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 04/21/2021 - 08:16
Business

Romania's competition body probes distribution arms of CEZ, Electrica for abusive conduct

21 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Competition Council has launched, ex officio, two investigations into possible abusive behavior of the electricity distribution subsidiaries of Electrica and CEZ groups (Distributie Energie Electrică Romania and Distributie Energie Oltenia) by favoring the migration of customers to energy suppliers in the same group to the detriment of other suppliers.

This was in the context of the retail electricity market liberalization as of January 2021 - a controversial process that is still ongoing and has resulted in some 18% higher average prices for end-users.

The competition authority claims that it has indications regarding the involvement of the two companies in the process of changing the electricity supplier by favoring the supply companies within their groups (Electrica, respectively CEZ) to the detriment of their competitors.

"The suspected behavior has the potential to affect competition in the electricity supply market, as well the final customers of electricity. Such behavior is particularly harmful, especially in the context of the liberalization process that Romania has implemented in recent years. In fact, we are monitoring the liberalization process, and we have warned the distribution companies not to prevent the migration of customers," said Bogdan Chiritoiu, president of the Competition Council.

On April 14, the Competition Council carried out unannounced inspections at the headquarters of electricity supply and distribution companies Electrica and CEZ to gather data for the investigation.

According to the information obtained by Agerpres, several independent energy suppliers have filed complaints on this issue with both the Competition Council and ANRE.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 08:20
30 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
buchARTest: How a group of young people brings color to the streets of Bucharest
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 04/21/2021 - 08:16
Business

Romania's competition body probes distribution arms of CEZ, Electrica for abusive conduct

21 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Competition Council has launched, ex officio, two investigations into possible abusive behavior of the electricity distribution subsidiaries of Electrica and CEZ groups (Distributie Energie Electrică Romania and Distributie Energie Oltenia) by favoring the migration of customers to energy suppliers in the same group to the detriment of other suppliers.

This was in the context of the retail electricity market liberalization as of January 2021 - a controversial process that is still ongoing and has resulted in some 18% higher average prices for end-users.

The competition authority claims that it has indications regarding the involvement of the two companies in the process of changing the electricity supplier by favoring the supply companies within their groups (Electrica, respectively CEZ) to the detriment of their competitors.

"The suspected behavior has the potential to affect competition in the electricity supply market, as well the final customers of electricity. Such behavior is particularly harmful, especially in the context of the liberalization process that Romania has implemented in recent years. In fact, we are monitoring the liberalization process, and we have warned the distribution companies not to prevent the migration of customers," said Bogdan Chiritoiu, president of the Competition Council.

On April 14, the Competition Council carried out unannounced inspections at the headquarters of electricity supply and distribution companies Electrica and CEZ to gather data for the investigation.

According to the information obtained by Agerpres, several independent energy suppliers have filed complaints on this issue with both the Competition Council and ANRE.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 08:20
30 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
buchARTest: How a group of young people brings color to the streets of Bucharest
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home
14 April 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS alliance says it no longer supports Romania's Liberal PM Florin Citu after health minister's dismissal
14 April 2021
RI +
How did reformist health minister Vlad Voiculescu become the Romanian ruling coalition’s apple of discord?
21 April 2021
RI +
Herculane Project: The young working to secure a future for Romania’s balneal heritage
14 April 2021
RI +
Eco-friendly shops in Romania: Online & offline options
06 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Firebyte Games more than doubles early investors’ money on the first day of trading on BVB
05 April 2021
RI +
Two young Romanians leave the big city to pursue their dream of becoming organic farmers in a small village