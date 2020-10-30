Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 08:05
Business

Romanian companies reportedly borrowed EUR 3 bln under Govt. backed program

30 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian small and medium-sized companies received loans totaling RON 15 billion (EUR 3 bln) under the Government-backed IMM Invest program, announced Dumitru Nancu, general manager of the body that manages the program - the National Credit Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises (FNGCIMM).

Official data from Romania's National Bank (BNR) indicate that the volume of new loans in local currency extended to non-financial companies neared RON 3.5 bln (EUR 0.7 bln) in September, the highest value since July 2019 and twice as much as the RON 1.65 bln new loans extended in April during the lockdown. Lending under IMM Invest probably gained momentum in October.

"At the moment, the data show that there were over 21,000 loans granted, and the total value [of the loans] reached RON 15 billion," the FNGCIMM head said, according to Agerpres.

The program's budget is RON 20 bln. The budgets of three individual banks were supplemented by a total of RON 1 bln "as of today," and the overall budget was exhausted, Nancu said.

FNGCIMM has issued state guarantees this year that represent 23.7% of the total guarantees extended during its previous 18-year of life (2002-2019), he stressed.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 07:58
21 October 2020
Business
Romanian banks extend EUR 2.85 bln loans to SMEs under Govt. backed program
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 08:05
Business

Romanian companies reportedly borrowed EUR 3 bln under Govt. backed program

30 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian small and medium-sized companies received loans totaling RON 15 billion (EUR 3 bln) under the Government-backed IMM Invest program, announced Dumitru Nancu, general manager of the body that manages the program - the National Credit Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises (FNGCIMM).

Official data from Romania's National Bank (BNR) indicate that the volume of new loans in local currency extended to non-financial companies neared RON 3.5 bln (EUR 0.7 bln) in September, the highest value since July 2019 and twice as much as the RON 1.65 bln new loans extended in April during the lockdown. Lending under IMM Invest probably gained momentum in October.

"At the moment, the data show that there were over 21,000 loans granted, and the total value [of the loans] reached RON 15 billion," the FNGCIMM head said, according to Agerpres.

The program's budget is RON 20 bln. The budgets of three individual banks were supplemented by a total of RON 1 bln "as of today," and the overall budget was exhausted, Nancu said.

FNGCIMM has issued state guarantees this year that represent 23.7% of the total guarantees extended during its previous 18-year of life (2002-2019), he stressed.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 07:58
21 October 2020
Business
Romanian banks extend EUR 2.85 bln loans to SMEs under Govt. backed program
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

29 October 2020
Justice
Another former head of Romania’s Chamber of Deputies sent to jail for corruption
28 October 2020
Business
Analysis: Crop production, five times more profitable than car manufacturing and as profitable as IT in Romania
30 October 2020
Entertainment
Halloween special: Horror movies shot in Romania
26 October 2020
Social
Romania updates “yellow list”: Travelers from the US no longer required to quarantine on arrival
26 October 2020
Real Estate
Romanian real estate investor develops new standard that certifies office building resilience to pandemic
23 October 2020
Business
Biggest M&A deal in Romania this year: Australian investment group will take over CEZ's assets
22 October 2020
Eco
Watch: Extremely rare “living fossil” fish caught on video in Romania
21 October 2020
Business
Romanian beekeeping app looking to get EUR 150,000 in equity crowdfunding campaign