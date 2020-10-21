Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 07:58
Business

Romanian banks extend EUR 2.85 bln loans to SMEs under Govt. backed program

21 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Local banks have granted 20,000 loans to Romanian SMEs under the IMM Invest program so far. The value of these loans is RON 14 billion (EUR 2.85 bln), or some 1.4% of GDP, said Stefan Nancu, head of the state body (FNGCIMM) that manages this Government program aimed at helping small and medium-sized companies, Agerpres reported.

Under this program, the state guarantees up to 90% of the bank loans and covers interest costs until the end of the year. The loans can be extended for a period of up to six years.

The Romanian Government increased in August the target for the total volume of loans guaranteed in this program from RON 15 bln to RON 20 bln. In the law regulating the program's functioning, the Parliament further raised the limit to RON 30 bln. But the Government has not yet notified the new limit to the European Commission, which is supposed to approve such programs that include a state aid element.

In related news, the Economy Ministry announced that it would open the application period for the working capital grants for SMEs on Thursday, October 22. Under this program, local SMEs from business sectors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, can apply for working capital grants of up to EUR 150,000.

The total budget for this program is EUR 350 mln, mostly coming from EU funds.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/19/2020 - 08:04
19 October 2020
Business
Romania's Govt. revises criteria for extending investment grants to SMEs
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 07:58
Business

Romanian banks extend EUR 2.85 bln loans to SMEs under Govt. backed program

21 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Local banks have granted 20,000 loans to Romanian SMEs under the IMM Invest program so far. The value of these loans is RON 14 billion (EUR 2.85 bln), or some 1.4% of GDP, said Stefan Nancu, head of the state body (FNGCIMM) that manages this Government program aimed at helping small and medium-sized companies, Agerpres reported.

Under this program, the state guarantees up to 90% of the bank loans and covers interest costs until the end of the year. The loans can be extended for a period of up to six years.

The Romanian Government increased in August the target for the total volume of loans guaranteed in this program from RON 15 bln to RON 20 bln. In the law regulating the program's functioning, the Parliament further raised the limit to RON 30 bln. But the Government has not yet notified the new limit to the European Commission, which is supposed to approve such programs that include a state aid element.

In related news, the Economy Ministry announced that it would open the application period for the working capital grants for SMEs on Thursday, October 22. Under this program, local SMEs from business sectors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, can apply for working capital grants of up to EUR 150,000.

The total budget for this program is EUR 350 mln, mostly coming from EU funds.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/19/2020 - 08:04
19 October 2020
Business
Romania's Govt. revises criteria for extending investment grants to SMEs
Normal
 
1

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

20 October 2020
Social
After Bucharest, Romania’s Cluj-Napoca also enters red scenario due to COVID-19
20 October 2020
Business
Romanian startup launches virtual engineer team in partnership with Druid and UiPath
18 October 2020
Social
Bucharest to close schools, cinemas, theaters, indoor restaurants as it enters “red scenario”
15 October 2020
Business
Renault: The new Dacia Spring - the cheapest electric car in Europe - will be available for order in spring 2021
15 October 2020
Business
Dragos Anastasiu, reelected as president of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
14 October 2020
Sports
World premiere in Romania: Cliff diving 120 meters underground in famous salt mine
13 October 2020
Social
Romania extends state of alert, bans wedding events, removes some countries from "yellow list"