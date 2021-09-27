Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 09/27/2021
Events

Cars from the communist period go on display in Bucharest

27 September 2021
Cars from the 1947-1989 period will go on display this week in the parking lot of the National Museum of Contemporary Art (MNAC) as part of the Socialistele Oraşului (The City’s Socialists) exhibition.

The exhibition, open between September 30 and October 4, aims to showcase the car history during the communist period: Stalinism (1947-1965), De-Stalinization and making the car popular (1965-1980), and Ceauşescu’s National Communism (1980-1989).

The event, organized by Retromobil Club Romania, will also hold guided tours during the October 2 – October 3 weekend, to be announced on the organizer’s and MNAC’s Facebook pages.

(Photo: Retromobil Facebook Page)

Editor's picks