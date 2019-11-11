Romania Insider
EP committees to hear Romanian commissioner candidate on November 14
11 November 2019
The hearings of the three new commissioner candidates nominated by France, Hungary and Romania will take place on November 14, the president of the European Parliament and the leaders of the political groups decided, News.ro reported.

The hearings will take place starting at 11.00 local time. Romania’s candidate Adina Vălean will be heard between 1pm and 4pm.

EC President-elect Ursula von der Leyen has accepted the nomination of Romanian Liberal MEP Adina Vălean for the position of European Commissioner from Romania. According to the EC, both candidates submitted by the new prime minister Ludovic Orban, Sigfried Muresan and Adina Vălean, did well in interviews and the elected EC president opted for Vălean, presented as an experienced MEP.

Prime minister Ludovic Orban, who was accused of failing to consult with political partners on Vălean’s appointment for the position of European Commissioner, says that the decision was taken "under the pressure of tight deadlines".

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

