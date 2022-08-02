Press Release

Securing talent to shape the future of business messaging across CPaaS and cloud-at-scale.

Commify, with a current workforce of over 300 and a global powerhouse of brands, including flagship Esendex, provides business communication solutions that power over 5 billion customer-led conversations a year, for more than 46,000 customers across SMS, rich messaging, including WhatsApp, and mobile journeys, payments and collections.

To support ongoing growth, Commify’s new Engineering Hub in Romania, will, according to Vishal Manani, Chief Technology Officer at Commify, “play a key role in helping us to stay at the forefront of business communication through the continuous development of our cloud-first Communication Platform as-a-Service (CPaaS) solution.

”With recent hires for Engineering and HR leadership roles in Bucharest, Commify is now recruiting engineers across multiple cross-functional teams to work on exciting projects that deliver value across all of our brands. We also plan to establish links with educational institutions across the country to hire graduate-level roles across our engineering and product teams.”

According to Nimira Kassam, HR Director at Commify, while the engineering centre is Bucharest based, it will offer hybrid work opportunities that may well see the team spread beyond the city.

“This is a once-in-a-career opportunity to shape a dynamic, collaborative and customer-focused workplace from the ground up.

“Commify invests heavily in the development of our teams. Our staff have the opportunity to learn and grow as part of their personal and professional development through structured career paths. Engineers will work as part of a global technology organisation, sharing best practice with teams across the UK, Europe and the US.

“As a business communication provider of choice to SMEs, Commify was a first-mover in the SMS space over two decades ago and we have never stood still. We thrive on technical challenge, and on delivering future-focused messaging technology that supports stronger business and customer outcomes. Commify has always attracted some of the best and brightest talent - and we know that our Romanian team will be no exception.”

To have an informal chat with Diana Barbu, HR Business Partner for Commify in Romania (in opening picture, right side), please reach out to her on LinkedIn. To view our live career opportunities, please visit our website.