Commercial real estate deals in Romania already above 2023 level

Romania’s real estate market has witnessed a surge in investment activity during the first eight months of 2024. According to a recent study by Fortim Trusted Advisors, the total value of commercial property transactions in Romania reached EUR 661 million, surpassing the total volume for the entire year of 2023 by 20%.

This robust performance highlights the growing confidence of investors in the Romanian real estate sector.

Romanian investors have been particularly active, acquiring 12 commercial properties between January and August 2024. These acquisitions ranged from EUR 1.4 million to EUR 44.7 million, with the Iride office complex in Bucharest’s Pipera district being the most significant purchase by a local investor, Alin Niculae.

Despite the high number of transactions, Romanian investors ranked third in terms of total investment volume, accumulating EUR 139 million in commercial property.

Belgium emerged as the top country for real estate investment in Romania, with a single investor, WDP, purchasing three properties totaling EUR 207 million. The Czech Republic followed closely, with CTP acquiring a portfolio of industrial parks in five Romanian cities for EUR 168 million, setting a record for the highest single transaction of the year.

“The first eight months of 2024 have already exceeded the total volume of commercial real estate transactions for the whole of 2023,” said Ștefan Oană, Head of Capital Markets at Fortim Trusted Advisors.

“We expect this trend to continue, particularly in the office sector, where resilient and high-performing projects have attracted increasing interest.”

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)