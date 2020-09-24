B2B marketplace for RO hospitality industry gets EUR 350,000 financing

Comarket.ro, a B2B marketplace addressed to the Romanian hospitality industry, launched by three Romanian entrepreneurs, has received EUR 350,000 financing from Infinite IT Solutions and Hospitality Culture Institute, Startupcafe.ro reported.

Comarket is a digital tool that ensures the connection between professionals and suppliers in the HoReCa community.

By streamlining and developing the procurement market, the platform supports the smooth running of hospitality businesses, restaurants, cafes, and hotels. Infinite IT Solutions is a B2B software company present in several markets, including Poland, Romania, Hungary, Germany, Croatia, Spain, and Slovakia.

It contributed EUR 250,000 to the financing round.

The three founders, Florin Maxim, Eugen Zbîrcea, and Daniel Nanboe, secured the pre-seed investment.

Hospitality Culture Institute, the first independent research, training, and consulting institute in Romania that studies the market and trends in HoReCa, also became a strategic investor in Comarket.

The Comarket platform addresses the average entrepreneur from HoReCa, namely restaurants with about 80 seats and 5-10 employees from the urban area.

"We are mainly addressing the new wave of HoReCa entrepreneurs for whom the digital component of everyday business is essential and already somewhat imprinted in behavior. The entrepreneur who always likes to have information and the transparency of costs and volumes and is constantly looking for cost optimization. Specifically, the platform contributes decisively to the financial optimization in the area of raw materials," says Eugen Zbîrcea, COO and co-founder of Comarket.

(Photo: Pixabay)

