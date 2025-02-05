Culture

Romanian Cultural Institute in New York holds ‘The Brâncuși Month’ in February

05 February 2025

On the occasion of the Constantin Brâncuși National Day on February 19, the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in New York will host The Brâncuși Month in New York, a series of events marking 149 years since the birth of the iconic sculptor. 

The program, running from February 7 to 21 at the institute's Midtown Manhattan location, will showcase Brâncuși's cultural legacy in visual arts, music, and theater.

"Each event in the series offers a unique perspective on Brâncuși's genius - whether you're listening to the rhythm of his inspiration, witnessing how his vision lives on in contemporary art, or diving into the dramatic story of his fight for artistic recognition," ICR New York said.

The Music of Brâncuși, featuring a recital by pianist Alexa Stier, will open the series of events on Friday, February 7, at the "Norman Manea" Hall at the ICR New York. The musical program will include works by composers closely associated with Brâncuși, such as George Enescu, Erik Satie, Marcel Mihalovici, and George Gershwin, as well as compositions by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and contemporary composer Diana Rotaru, highlighting the harmony between music and sculpture.

The second event will be the international group exhibition Brâncuși Reimagined, awaiting visitors from February 14 to 28. Curated by Michael Wolf and Luisa Tuntuc, the exhibition showcases works by Romanian and American artists influenced by Brâncuși's legacy, including J.T. Gibson, Ellen Chuse, Cristian Ianculescu, Anna Pietrzak, Debra Priestly, Patriciu Mateescu, Lilia Ziamou, Michael Wolf, Constantin Antonovici (1911–2002), and Colin Chase (1954–2022).

The reading performance Brâncuși v. United States, adapted from the play of the same name by writer Tatiana Niculescu and translated into English by Amanda L. Andrei and Codin Andrei, will be the third event in The Brâncuși Month in New York series, taking place on Friday, February 21. This surreal comic drama is based on the 1928 trial of the Romanian sculptor, who sued the US for failing to classify his famous sculpture "Bird in Space" as art. Through this trial, Brâncuși succeeded in permanently changing the paradigm/definition of art in the United States and beyond.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ICR New York)

