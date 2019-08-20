Ro Insider
Street art in the making: urban artists create works in Bucharest
20 August 2019
Six urban artists will design a series of works in front of the Bucharest public this fall, as part of the ColorsTalk project.

They will work on panels which will be later integrated and displayed in public areas.

The six artists who will work in front of an audience are Pisica Patrata, Maria Bălan, John Dot S, Robert Obert, all from Romania, and Sam Worthington and dinho bento.

In between August 25 and August 29, they will work in the yard of the Museum of the City of Bucharest - the Filipescu-Cesianu House, while on September 14 and September 15 they will work, alongside students of the Nicolae Tonitza Fine Arts High School, in the high school’s yard.

Any individual, NGO or association can bid for one of the ten works that are to be created by making good deeds in between August 20 and September 22.

Entrance to the ColorsTalk events is free, within available places.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

