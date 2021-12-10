Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 12/10/2021 - 12:16
Business

Romanian platform for collaborative training targets expansion in Hungary and Bulgaria

10 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian startup Colltrain, which developed a platform for running synchronous remote collaborative training activities, plans to expand to the Hungarian and Bulgarian markets.

The platform, developed with around EUR 150,000 and launched last summer, is currently active in four countries, namely Romania, the UK, Poland, and France, but is also registering some trainers from Germany.

The Colltrain startup plans to increase the number of trainers working within the application by at least 50% in 2022. Currently, the platform registers about 128 trainers, mainly from Europe.

Collaborative training is a form of learning where participants engage in predominantly experiential activities or games for faster learning, higher engagement, and increased satisfaction.

“This form of training is the most effective approach in contrast to traditional methods focused almost exclusively on the exposition of content by an instructor or teacher. Implementing collaborative training comes with a list of challenges for trainers. They need development of additional skills on the side of facilitating team experiences, group facilitation, and reorganizing the content delivered,” said Marian Știrbescu, CEO and co-founder of Colltrain.

The Colltrain platform was created by Alexandru Cojocaru (CTO) and Marian Știrbescu (CEO), graduates in electronics and telecommunications, with 15 years of experience developing and implementing business software for medium and large companies in various sectors such as telecom, retail, and banking.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Colltrain)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 14:38
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 12/10/2021 - 12:16
Business

Romanian platform for collaborative training targets expansion in Hungary and Bulgaria

10 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian startup Colltrain, which developed a platform for running synchronous remote collaborative training activities, plans to expand to the Hungarian and Bulgarian markets.

The platform, developed with around EUR 150,000 and launched last summer, is currently active in four countries, namely Romania, the UK, Poland, and France, but is also registering some trainers from Germany.

The Colltrain startup plans to increase the number of trainers working within the application by at least 50% in 2022. Currently, the platform registers about 128 trainers, mainly from Europe.

Collaborative training is a form of learning where participants engage in predominantly experiential activities or games for faster learning, higher engagement, and increased satisfaction.

“This form of training is the most effective approach in contrast to traditional methods focused almost exclusively on the exposition of content by an instructor or teacher. Implementing collaborative training comes with a list of challenges for trainers. They need development of additional skills on the side of facilitating team experiences, group facilitation, and reorganizing the content delivered,” said Marian Știrbescu, CEO and co-founder of Colltrain.

The Colltrain platform was created by Alexandru Cojocaru (CTO) and Marian Știrbescu (CEO), graduates in electronics and telecommunications, with 15 years of experience developing and implementing business software for medium and large companies in various sectors such as telecom, retail, and banking.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Colltrain)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 14:38
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks