Romanian platform for collaborative training targets expansion in Hungary and Bulgaria

Romanian startup Colltrain, which developed a platform for running synchronous remote collaborative training activities, plans to expand to the Hungarian and Bulgarian markets.

The platform, developed with around EUR 150,000 and launched last summer, is currently active in four countries, namely Romania, the UK, Poland, and France, but is also registering some trainers from Germany.

The Colltrain startup plans to increase the number of trainers working within the application by at least 50% in 2022. Currently, the platform registers about 128 trainers, mainly from Europe.

Collaborative training is a form of learning where participants engage in predominantly experiential activities or games for faster learning, higher engagement, and increased satisfaction.

“This form of training is the most effective approach in contrast to traditional methods focused almost exclusively on the exposition of content by an instructor or teacher. Implementing collaborative training comes with a list of challenges for trainers. They need development of additional skills on the side of facilitating team experiences, group facilitation, and reorganizing the content delivered,” said Marian Știrbescu, CEO and co-founder of Colltrain.

The Colltrain platform was created by Alexandru Cojocaru (CTO) and Marian Știrbescu (CEO), graduates in electronics and telecommunications, with 15 years of experience developing and implementing business software for medium and large companies in various sectors such as telecom, retail, and banking.

