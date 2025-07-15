Colliers: Romanians spent EUR 3 bln on international travel in first four months of 2025

According to an analysis from real estate consultant Colliers based on National Bank of Romania data, Romanians spent more than EUR 3 billion on international travel in the first four months of 2025, 15% more than in the same period of 2024.

If the current pace continues, Romanians’ spending on foreign holidays and business travel is expected to exceed EUR 11 billion by the end of the year, a new record, following EUR 9.6 billion in 2024, EUR 8.6 billion in 2023, and EUR 5.4 billion in 2019, before the pandemic.

Last year, Romanians spent the largest amounts in Germany and Italy, each exceeding EUR 1 billion, according to Eurostat data. The Netherlands followed with almost EUR 700 million, along with Spain and France, each with nearly EUR 600 million.

These figures include not only leisure travel, but also business trips and visits to relatives living abroad.

Domestic tourism is also on the rise, with the number of overnight stays in hotels and other types of accommodation increasing by 1%. There is also room to grow, as Romania had the highest proportion of people in the European Union unable to afford a one-week holiday away from home in 2024, with 58.6% of the population affected, according to data published by Eurostat on July 15.

“We are witnessing a transformative shift, as Romanians not only express a growing desire to travel, but are also fundamentally changing their holiday behaviour. They are becoming active consumers, making purchases, exploring new destinations, and investing in experiences. This trend is also evident in domestic tourism, where in the first four months of 2024, Romanians spent over five million nights in accommodation, continuing the record set in 2023, the strongest year for the local tourism sector in the past three decades,” says Liana Dumitru, director of retail agency Colliers.

According to Colliers, the most significant growth opportunities lie in urban regeneration projects that successfully integrate retail, tourism, and cultural components. The growing trend of destination retail is increasingly evident in Romania, particularly in cities with historic centres, pedestrian zones, or recently redeveloped promenades.

Locations such as Piața Sfatului in Brașov, Piața Unirii in Oradea, and the historic centre of Sibiu illustrate how sustained tourist traffic continues to generate strong demand for international brands, themed restaurants, and concept stores, according to the Colliers analysis.

“Modern retail is no longer confined to shopping malls in major cities. Increasingly, experiential retail initiatives are emerging in tourist destinations, mountain resorts, and coastal areas, where customers, particularly tourists, are seeking more than just shopping. They are looking for a complete experience. This shift is driving growing demand for versatile retail spaces, strategically located and designed to a high standard,” explains Liana Dumitru.

Colliers consultants estimate that more than 190,000 square metres of modern retail space could be delivered in Romania in 2025, including projects completed in the first half of the year. A significant share of this new supply is located in tourist cities, reflecting an increase of at least 10% compared to the previous year.

(Photo source: Anyaberkut | Dreamstime.com)