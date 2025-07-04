Tourist arrivals to Romania slightly up in first part of 2025

Arrivals recorded in tourist accommodation structures in Romania, including apartments and rental rooms, in the first five months totaled 4.49 million people, up 0.8% compared to the same period in 2024, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics.

Of the total number of arrivals during this period, Romanian tourists accounted for 80.8% and foreign tourists 19.2%. By country, most foreign tourists came from Italy (87,400 persons), Germany (77,800 persons), and Israel (60,500 persons).

Overnight stays during the period totaled 8,74 million, up 3.1% compared to the same period in 2024. Of the total number of overnight stays, Romanian tourists accounted for 78.9% and foreign tourists for 21.1%, according to INS data.

The average length of stay in the first five months of this year was 1.9 days for Romanian tourists and 2.1 days for foreign tourists.

The net use index of tourist accommodation places in the January–May 2025 period was 24.5% across all types of tourist accommodation structures, an increase of 0.3% compared to the same period of 2024. By county, the highest number of tourist arrivals was recorded in Bucharest (777,800 persons), Brașov (530,000 persons), and Cluj (238,700 persons).

Overnight stays in tourist accommodation structures were highest in Bucharest (1,588,900 persons), Brașov (989,500 persons), and Vâlcea (459,800 persons).

INS notes that, as a result of Romania's accession to the Schengen Area on January 1, 2025, beginning with this year, information on arrivals of foreign visitors to Romania and departures of Romanian visitors abroad is no longer comparable and will no longer be published.

(Photo source: Rosshelen | Dreamstime.com)