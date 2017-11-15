The collage Van Gogh by famous Romanian painter Adrian Ghenie was sold for EUR 65,000 at an online live auction organized by Lavacow on November 7.

The artwork is signed and dated on the back “Ghenie, 2015”.

Going East, the post-war and contemporary art auction of the online auction house Lavacow reached a record high of some EUR 350,000 in the evening of November 7. Among the author records, there were Peisaj Suprarealist (Surrealist landscape) by Andrei Cadere, which was auctioned for EUR 26,000, and Os by Napoleon Tiron, which was sold for EUR 3,200.

An important record was also registered in the number of bidding steps for Geta Bratescu’s Vestigiu (Vestige), which was sold in 41 steps for EUR 15,000.

Adrian Ghenie is one of the most acclaimed European contemporary artists. In 2015, he represented Romania at the Venice Biennale with the exhibition titled Darwin’s Room.

His artworks had great success in auctions around the world. Most recently, two of his paintings sold for a combined GBP 3.6 million at Christie’s October 6 Post-War and Contemporary Art Evening Auction in London.

Last year, Ghenie’s Nickelodeon painting sold for a record USD 9 million (GBP 7.1 million) at the Post-War & Contemporary Art Evening Auction organized by Christie’s.

