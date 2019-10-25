Students win USD 25,000 prize in biggest coding contest in Romania with medical app

A group of five students won the largest Coding Contest in Romania and a USD 25,000 prize for their "DistribDoc" project, which helps to better diagnose pneumonia in the country.

Their solution is based on Federated Learning, a form of machine learning technique that uses multiple devices and maintains data confidentiality. Tests performed on a set of radiological images indicating pneumonia, showed that the solution could be used in hospitals and clinics in Romania to help doctors provide faster diagnostics.

The winning team was composed of Horia Paul Ion, Tudor Cebere, Ionuț Ursescu, George Muraru and Valentin Mocanu.

The competition was organized by US company Cognizant Softvision, global leader in the software market, on October 19-20, in Bucharest. Over 200 programmers participated in the event and were challenged to use their imagination and expertise to develop innovative products in the following technical categories: ChatBots, AR / VR, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

The total prizes amounted to USD 70,000, a record for such competitions organized in Romania.

(Photo source: the organizers)