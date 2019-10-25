Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 10/25/2019 - 09:17
Business
Students win USD 25,000 prize in biggest coding contest in Romania with medical app
25 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A group of five students won the largest Coding Contest in Romania and a USD 25,000 prize  for their "DistribDoc" project, which helps to better diagnose pneumonia in the country.

Their solution is based on Federated Learning, a form of machine learning technique that uses multiple devices and maintains data confidentiality. Tests performed on a set of radiological images indicating pneumonia, showed that the solution could be used in hospitals and clinics in Romania to help doctors provide faster diagnostics.

The winning team was composed of Horia Paul Ion, Tudor Cebere, Ionuț Ursescu, George Muraru and Valentin Mocanu.

The competition was organized by US company Cognizant Softvision, global leader in the software market, on October 19-20, in Bucharest. Over 200 programmers participated in the event and were challenged to use their imagination and expertise to develop innovative products in the following technical categories: ChatBots, AR / VR, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

The total prizes amounted to USD 70,000, a record for such competitions organized in Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the organizers)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 10/25/2019 - 09:17
Business
Students win USD 25,000 prize in biggest coding contest in Romania with medical app
25 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A group of five students won the largest Coding Contest in Romania and a USD 25,000 prize  for their "DistribDoc" project, which helps to better diagnose pneumonia in the country.

Their solution is based on Federated Learning, a form of machine learning technique that uses multiple devices and maintains data confidentiality. Tests performed on a set of radiological images indicating pneumonia, showed that the solution could be used in hospitals and clinics in Romania to help doctors provide faster diagnostics.

The winning team was composed of Horia Paul Ion, Tudor Cebere, Ionuț Ursescu, George Muraru and Valentin Mocanu.

The competition was organized by US company Cognizant Softvision, global leader in the software market, on October 19-20, in Bucharest. Over 200 programmers participated in the event and were challenged to use their imagination and expertise to develop innovative products in the following technical categories: ChatBots, AR / VR, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

The total prizes amounted to USD 70,000, a record for such competitions organized in Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the organizers)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

25 October 2019
Social
Romania illegal logging: Authorities censor scientific report that shows volume of wood cut each year
24 October 2019
Social
Bucharest City Council passes Oxygen vignette, cars under Euro 3 standard to be banned from the city
24 October 2019
Business
Romania continues to go down in World Bank’s Doing Business Ranking
24 October 2019
Business
Update: Romanian tech unicorn UiPath to lay off 400 employees, CFO leaves company
24 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s PM-designate announces his list of ministers
24 October 2019
Social
Unseen footage of uncoordinated intervention in Colectiv club fire leaked to media after four years
23 October 2019
Politics
Opposition parties slowly rally behind new liberal Govt. in Romania, but vote remains uncertain
23 October 2019
Social
Case of dead forest ranger in Romania reveals ties between lumber mafia and prosecutors

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40