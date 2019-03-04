Newsroom
200 kg of cocaine found floating in Romania’s Black Sea waters
03 April 2019
Romanian border policemen found 200 kg of cocaine floating in the Black Sea waters, in the area of the marine platforms in Constanta, local Digi24 reported. The cocaine would be worth EUR 100 million.

The Border Police believe that the 200 kg of cocaine are part of the transport intercepted on March 23 in the Danube Delta, when the authorities found about 1,000 kg of cocaine in and around an abandoned ship on the Black Sea shore, close to Sfantu Gheorghe.

Two Serbian citizens were detained in this case: one while attempting to cross the border into Serbia, at the Iron Gates 2, and one in Prahova county, driving a truck registered in Serbia. The drugs are believed to have come from South America.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

