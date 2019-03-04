Romania Insider
Coca-Cola invests EUR 11 mln in its Romanian mineral water plant
03 April 2019
Coca-Cola HBC Romania, the leader in the local soft drink market, announced that it invested EUR 11 million in the development and improvement of its natural mineral water production facility Poiana Negri in Suceava county.

"We have decided to invest EUR 11 million in a new line of high-end bottling and in increasing our production capacity. After this investment, we have increased the employment by 10% as well," said Jovan Radosavljevic, general manager of Coca-Cola HBC Romania, which also runs factories in Ploieşti and Timişoara, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

The company exports about 10% of the Romanian factories' production. The investment in the Poiana Negri plant has brought the plant's production capacity to 1.3 million liters of mineral water per day.

Coca-Cola HBC Romania has in its portfolio the mineral water brands Dorna, Izvorul Alb, and Poiana Negri.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Ro.coca-colahellenic.com)

Get in Touch with Us