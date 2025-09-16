Cluj-Napoca City Hall welcomes pets, mayor says

Pets are now officially welcome inside Cluj-Napoca City Hall, mayor Emil Boc announced on Monday, September 15, describing the move as part of efforts to make the city more modern and empathetic.

“Today we are opening the doors of City Hall to our voiceless friends as well. Dear residents, from now on, pets are welcome in City Hall alongside you! Because we respect pets,” Boc wrote in a message shared on social media.

Dog and cat owners need to follow a set of basic rules. Dogs must be kept on a leash no longer than 1.5 meters, while cats should be transported in a carrier, bag, or suitable backpack.

Pets must also be healthy, clean, and free of contagious diseases or parasites.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Laurentiu Nica/Dreamstime.com)