Music Academy in Cluj-Napoca to be expanded under EUR 37 mln project

The Gheorghe Dima Music Academy in Cluj-Napoca, which is part of the Babes-Bolyai University (UBB), will carry out an investment project worth EUR 37 million to expand and modernize its premises.
The project will be financed through the state-owned National Investments Company – CNI, local Ziarul Financiar reported.
The project is needed after the number of students at the music academy increased eight times in the last 20 years, to over 1,000.
“The investment meets the educational need identified both locally and regionally, for the creation of a modern infrastructure, which will develop music education and meet the requirements of preparing students and organizing artistic events,” according to a press release from the Ministry of Public Works, Development and Administration.
(Photo source: Pixabay.com)
