Western RO: Cluj-Napoca proposes rules for e-scooter use

The City Hall of Cluj-Napoca put up for debate a set of rules concerning the use of e-scooters, aimed at preventing traffic-related issues in the city.

The rules are inspired by similar ones in Paris and Brussels, according to Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc.

According to a first draft of the rules, e-scooters cannot be left in the area of public transport stations, on sidewalks narrower than 2 meters, and in the area of pedestrian crossings and taxi stations, among others. E-scooter operators have to remove the e-scooters left in other places than the allowed ones, and can be fined if they do not do this. An outline of the rules is available here.

“We are the first city in Romania to have such rules, and we were inspired by what is going on in large cities in the EU, especially Paris and Brussels,” Emil Boc said at a debate on this issue held on October 14, quoted by Actual de Cluj.

The mayor also explained that, in other European cities, the use of e-scooters is encouraged as a way to cover the last kilometer – after using the public transport, people can use the e-scooter to cover a short distance to work or the store.

“Obviously, they can also be used for entertainment, but if you follow the rules,” Boc said.

The city’s Local Council will vote on a final form of the rules.

Three e-scooter operators are present in Cluj-Napoca: Flow, Bolt, and Lime.

(Photo: Marina Gordejeva | Dreamstime.com)

