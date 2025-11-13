Cluj Napoca

Cluj-Napoca bars adopt “Angel Shot” code for women who feel unsafe

13 November 2025

Several clubs and bars in Cluj-Napoca have introduced the “Angel Shot” safety code, a discreet system designed to help women who feel threatened or in danger while out in the city’s nightlife venues, Euronews Romania reported. The measure aims to prevent harassment, assault, or drink spiking.

Under the system, anyone who feels unsafe can approach the bar and quietly ask for an “Angel Shot.” Staff members, who have been trained to recognize the request, respond without drawing attention and take steps to ensure the person’s safety.

According to campaign initiator Sabina Cojocaru, employees must remain calm and avoid visible reactions that could put the victim at further risk. Assistance is provided discreetly, with team members intervening in a natural way that does not reveal the underlying issue.

Depending on the severity of the situation, staff may escort the person outside, arrange a taxi, or, in more serious cases, call the police. The goal is to offer women a fast and discreet method to ask for help without exposing their situation publicly.

Organizers hope the initiative will expand to other cities.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pressmaster/Dreamstime.com)

