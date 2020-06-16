Western Romania city sets up automated public toilets

The City Hall of Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania, has purchased and installed several automated public toilets in the city’s parks.

The toilets cost RON 219,000 (EUR 45,154) each, without VAT, G4media.ro reported, quoting local media.

They have an automated cleaning system. They can also be used by people with disabilities.

The toilet acquisition project was proposed and voted for by the city’s residents in the City Hall’s participatory budgeting program.

The toilets can be found at the Gheorgheni Sports Base, inside the park on the 1 Decembrie 1918 Boulevard, in the Rozelor Park, and Simion Bărnuțiu Central Park.

The charge for one use is of RON 0.5.

(Photo: Emil Boc Facebook Page)

