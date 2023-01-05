Cluj records its all-time highest average price of apartment sales

Cluj-Napoca closed 2022 with its highest average price of apartment sales, clocking at EUR 2,261/sqm in December. Experts predict the number to keep growing, according to new data from real estate consultant Compari Immobiliare.

Among the areas preferred by those looking for a new home are the neighborhoods of Mănăștur and Gheorgheni, but also Florești, present in the ranking for 2022 (EUR 1,490/sqm), according to the data quoted by Stiridecluj.ro.

Compared to the same period last year, the number was up by EUR 284/sqm, while also representing a EUR 19/sqm increase from November 2022.

Apartments with 2 rooms were the most sought-after last year on the website (43%), followed by 3 rooms (37%), 1 room (9%), and then 4 rooms (7%).

According to the calculation, apartments in the ultra-central area recorded the highest average price with EUR 3,282/sqm, followed by the neighborhoods of Europa (EUR 2,800/sqm), Sopor (EUR 2,775/sqm), and then Andrei Mureșanu (EUR 2,662/sqm).

Most people resort to the city's neighboring communes for cheaper alternatives. The cheapest average is found in Apahida, around 12 kilometers away from Cluj-Napoca city center, with EUR 1,248/sqm, followed by Florești (9 km away, EUR 1,489/sqm) and Baciu (7 km away, EUR 1,619/sqm).

“An espresso at a cafe in the center of Cluj-Napoca typically costs more than in a city like Vienna. It’s definitely getting more expensive. It might be that the “image of Cluj” is improving, and local businesses are equating themselves to western capitals such as Paris, Madrid, or even London,” said Aaron Robert, a British expatriate who’s been living in Romania for a decade, while sharing his tips to find rents with acceptable prices in this Romania Insider story.

(Photo source: Claudiu Marius Pascalina/Dreamstime.com)