Climate Change Summit: Largest regional event on climate challenges returns to Bucharest in October

Climate Change Summit, the largest event in Central and Eastern Europe dedicated exclusively to addressing climate challenges, will hold its third edition in October. Expanded this year to include multiple days and locations, the Summit will be held October 15-17 at the National Opera in Bucharest and other venues across the capital and the country.

The event, held under the slogan Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow on the Horizon, brings together top professionals offering innovative and relevant solutions to the pressing issues caused by climate change. The previous two editions brought together over 2,900 participants, nearly 2 million online viewers, and 160+ speakers.

Over three days, dozens of leaders in climate innovation, environmental policy experts, researchers, entrepreneurs, and government officials will gather to find local and regional solutions for a sustainable future.

The first speakers announced are Bas van Abel, a pioneer of sustainable design and founder of Fairphone - the world’s most sustainable smartphone - and De Clique; Julia Okatz, director at Systemiq - specializing in urban planning and resilient cities; Barbara and Christoph Promberger, executive directors of the Foundation Conservation Carpathia - renowned for their pioneering work in wildlife conservation; Oliver Bolton, CEO of Earthly - focused on ecological regeneration; Pauline Grumel, founder of UNISOAP - innovating hygiene solutions through recycling; Dr. Theresa Spandel from Climate and Company - an expert in sustainability governance (ESG) management; and Thomas Kolster, founder of the Goodvertising movement advocating for ethical marketing.

“2024 is projected to be the hottest year on record. The accelerating impact of climate crises requires rapid, science-connected public policy decisions and entrepreneurial solutions, as well as an integrated approach to financing. At the third edition of Climate Change Summit, we bring solutions to many of the current and future challenges faced by Romania and Europe, continuing to build a community that already includes dozens of organizations and thousands of people in the region,” said Ciprian Stănescu, president of Social Innovation Solutions, the event’s organizer.

“We are adding a strong component of discussions on ESG and the impact of European legislation in the field to prepare the business environment for a more sustainable future. Starting in 2024, we will also provide financial and resource support to young people and SMEs developing solutions to Romania’s climate challenges,” he added.

Climate Change Summit is open to the public, subject to availability. Applications are open on the event’s website.

This year, the event also added the Climate Change Summit Awards under its umbrella. The competition will offer six prizes totaling EUR 12,000, crowdfunding opportunities, and recognition of innovative solutions and practical ideas for climate challenges presented by young people under 30, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises with at least three years of activity from Romania and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

