Climate Change Summit: Event in Bucharest adds competition on climate solutions

Climate Change Summit, the event on climate change issues, will host at this year’s edition a competition rewarding transformative solutions addressing environmental challenges.

The competition Climate Change Summit Awards targets individuals under 30 and small and medium enterprises from Romania and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) developing ideas in the areas of energy, mobility, construction, circular economy, food, agriculture, biodiversity, and environmental education. It will offer six awards totaling EUR 12,000, crowdfunding opportunities, as well as recognition for innovative solutions and practical ideas addressing climate challenges.

The competition accepts applications for ideas and solutions in five thematic categories, along with a special award, which will be exclusively awarded to applications from CEE. Individuals under 30 can submit environmental projects or businesses in the concept phase, with the opportunity to receive a grant for project development and crowdfunding opportunities, while SMEs are invited to present solutions to environmental challenges, to be included in a report highlighting innovations in sustainability approaches in the region.

The five categories open for registration from Romania and CEE are Energy, Mobility, Construction: solutions for energy production and consumption, improving sustainable mobility, and promoting ecological construction practices; Circular Economy: projects creating a closed recycling and resource management system, improving efficiency, and reducing environmental impact; Food and Agriculture: initiatives for more sustainable food production and regenerative agriculture, reducing food waste, and promoting healthier and more sustainable diets; Biodiversity: projects for protecting ecosystems and endangered species, restoring natural habitats, and increasing environmental resilience; and Environmental Education: educational programs to raise awareness and understanding of environmental issues, using technology and practical experience to encourage environmental action.

The CEE Award is a special category for project and idea applications from Central and Eastern European countries, excluding Romania. Two awards will be granted for each category, one for ideas and one for solutions.

Registrations can be made on the event’s website until September 1. The winners will be announced during the Climate Change Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Bucharest from October 15 to October 17.

(Photo: Climate Change Summitt)

