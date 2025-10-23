Climate Change Summit confirms Romania's role in the global conversation about climate, competitiveness and innovation

Partner Content

The fourth edition of the Climate Change Summit brought together over 1,300 leaders and innovators and generated over 1 million online views, confirming Romania's role in the international dialogue on economy, climate and innovation, with messages of support sent by President Nicușor Dan, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The Climate Change Summit confirmed Romania's role as a regional platform for dialogue and solutions on the green transition and competitiveness. The event brought together over 1,300 leaders from Central and Eastern Europe at the Palace of Parliament, and messages of support were delivered at the highest level, underscoring the shared commitment to accelerating climate action and European collaboration.

Other key moments of the edition included the signing of the agreement for the Bucharest-Ilfov Green Belt, marking the entry of the project into the operational phase, the launch of the second edition of the "State of the Climate" report, which analyzes the climate progress of Romania and the region, the premiere launch of a financing program dedicated to investments in sustainability, developed in collaboration between two of the Climate Change Summit partners, the launch of Blue Pioneers in Romania, as well as the awarding of three prizes, worth a total of 15,000 euros, for innovative solutions from Central and Eastern Europe. At the same time, over 100 companies began developing their own decarbonization plans during an intensive six-hour masterclass.

Clear messages from Brussels and Bucharest: the green transition is a common priority

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, sent a message reaffirming Europe's role as a global leader in the climate effort: "The Climate Change Summit is an opportunity to learn from each other, to launch projects that will make Europe the first climate-neutral continent and the global leader in clean technologies."

Nicușor Dan, President of Romania, spoke about the country's role in promoting regional climate solutions: "Romania today has both the opportunity and the responsibility to be a convergence point for climate solutions in the region. Bringing together political leaders, academics, civil society, and business representatives, this Summit confirms our vocation as a promoter of regional cooperation in essential areas - from the energy transition and circular economy, to the protection of biodiversity and the development of sustainable and resilient cities."

Ilie Bolojan, the Prime Minister of Romania, sent a clear message about the government's direction: "We are working on projects with complete documentation, updated approvals, and confirmed financing: we are strengthening networks, ensuring functional interconnections, and digitalizing operations for system stability. Regional integration is achieved through projects prepared and verified for financing, not through slogans."

Diana Buzoianu, Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests, brought a clear vision on the institution's role in the green transition: "The Ministry of Environment can act as a catalyst to bring back into discussion the rethinking of some areas, including legislative ones, having, of course, allies from each sector. We aim to ensure a just transition and to obtain the necessary funds for this transition."

Radu Miruță, Minister of Economy, Digitalization, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, stressed the need for synchronization between regulations and the business environment: "The pace of regulations in support of green energy is faster than that of the business environment. These two speeds must be harmonized to enable a sustainable transition."

Ioannis Tsakiris, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank, confirmed the institution's commitment to financing green solutions: "Romania is taking important steps in this transition. You are aligning yourself with the European Green Deal, investing in renewable energy, cleaner transport and more efficient infrastructure. And the EIB is proud to be a long-term partner in this journey."

15,000 euros for 3 solutions from Central and Eastern Europe at the Climate Change Summit Awards

The most anticipated moment of the day was the Climate Change Summit Awards ceremony, which rewarded the innovation and ambition of companies, researchers, NGOs and young people who turn ideas into concrete actions. The competition brought projects from across Central and Eastern Europe to the fore, from circular-economy initiatives and sustainable agriculture to clean-energy solutions and environmental education. Nine finalists presented their projects on the Climate Change Summit stage, and three were named winners by the jury, each receiving a prize of 5,000 euros.

Denki-Tech , with the Denki project, winner of the Smart category Cities, Energy & Mobility (presented by Ayvens);

Smart Farm Robotix , with the RoboAIweeder project, winner of the Food, Environment & Biodiversity category ;

, with the RoboAIweeder project, winner of the Food, Environment & Biodiversity category ; PLAI Cultural Center, with the ZUMZET project – the nature-based experiential learning center , winner of the Education , Awareness & Community category Engagement.

Global solutions with local impact on the Climate Change Summit stage

Among the 30 international guests were Diana Ürge-Vorsatz (Vice Chair, IPCC), Hacina Py (Chief Sustainability Officer, Society General), Scott Kelly (Senior Vice President, Resilience ), Annela Anger-Kraavi (Director, Centre for Climate Policy, University of Cambridge), Hassan Damluji (Director, Global Nation ) and Jaime Huesca (Co-founder, Cities Forum), who brought diverse perspectives on how science, economics and innovation can work together to accelerate the green transition.

The panels discussed topics such as renewable energy, sustainable financing, the role of smart cities, and the importance of education in the green transition. The summit provided an open platform for dialogue between the public and private sectors, proof that the green transition is not just an objective, but a shared responsibility.

From Roșiorii de Vede to Sofia and Ljubljana: over 30 events lead the conversation about climate action in communities during CCS Week

The event at the Palace of Parliament marked the start of CCS Week (October 22–25), a series of themed days that bring climate conversations to communities. Through over 30 community events organized with local partners in Slovenia, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Greece, and Romania, CCS Week connects local leaders, entrepreneurs, youth, and organizations that turn ideas into action.

The thematic days of the week explore different perspectives of the sustainable transition:

Business Impact Day – about responsible investments and circular economic models;

Smart Cities & Democracy – about the future of participatory urbanism;

Environment & Community Day – about collective actions and ecological education;

Conscious Living Day – about personal balance and reconnection with nature.

