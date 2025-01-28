Classix Festival in Iași announces full concert program for sixth edition

Classix Festival has unveiled the full concert schedule for its sixth edition. Organized by the Creative Industries Association and Showberry, the event will take place in Iași from February 23 to March 2, and tickets are already available on the official website.

The 2025 edition will feature nine concerts over eight days in some of Iași’s iconic venues, including the Palace of Culture, the "Mihai Eminescu" Central University Library, the "Vasile Alecsandri" National Theatre, and the Roman Catholic Cathedral, among others. Highlighting interdisciplinary and innovative approaches, the festival’s theme explores “revelations."

The opening concert, In Reverentia, will take place on February 23 in the Roman Catholic Cathedral “Holy Virgin Mary, Queen.” The Arcadia Quartet and cellist Octavian Lup will perform works by Liszt, Beethoven, and Schubert.

One of the festival’s standout events, Baroque Royale, features Poland’s premier Baroque ensemble, Arte dei Suonatori. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the group will perform on March 1 in the Unirii Hall of Cinema Victoria as part of the 2024-2025 Romania-Poland Cultural Season.

The gala concert, Il Dolce Finale, will take place on March 2 in the Grand Hall of the "Vasile Alecsandri" National Theatre. Dedicated to the unifying power of folklore-inspired music, the program features works by Astor Piazzolla, Kjell Habbestad, and Daniel Lazăr.

The festival’s 2025 program includes the following performances:

February 23, 7:30 PM: In Reverentia

February 24, 7:00 PM: Reverie D’Amour

February 25, 7:00 PM: Heroin Chic

February 26, 7:00 PM: Classic Express

February 27, 7:00 PM: The Rest is Silence

February 28, 7:00 PM: Bach in Movement

March 1, 11:00 AM: A Composer at Carnival

March 1, 7:00 PM: Baroque Royale

March 2, 7:00 PM: Il Dolce Finale

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers)