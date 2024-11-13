Classix Festival returns to Iași for sixth edition in 2025

The sixth edition of the Classix Festival takes place in Iași between February 23 and March 2, 2025. According to the organizers, the event's new concept, Revelations!/Revelații!, "outlines moments of profound clarity, unexpected inspirations, and mind-blowing discoveries."

"After previous editions focused on the discovery of desires (2024), metamorphoses (2023), and the primal instinct of music (2022), Revelation aims to attract a new and diverse audience, encouraging an experience of collective discovery through music," reads the announcement.

The first two concerts in the program of the 2025 edition have also been announced, and the tickets have been put on sale online on the festival's website.

The "Rêverie d'Amour" concert will bring violinist Clémence de Forceville (France) and cellist Benedict Kloeckner (Germany) on stage at the Student House of Culture in Iași on February 24. Meanwhile, the "The Rest is Silence" concert will be hosted by the Palace of Culture on February 27.

The Classix in Art scholarship program will also return at the event's sixth edition. Registrations can be made online by November 30, and the call for projects is addressed to emerging and independent artists aged between 18 and 35, resident in Romania, regardless of citizenship. Three scholarships, each worth EUR 1,000, will be awarded in the fields of visual arts, music, and performing arts.

Classix Festival is an international and independent festival held in Iași, which aims to bring classical music closer to the contemporary public. Since its debut in February 2020, the festival has gathered over 250 artists from 12 countries and organized 37 concerts in emblematic locations in Iași, attracting over 20,000 spectators in the halls and 250,000 online views.

