Events

Classix Festival returns to Iași for sixth edition in 2025

13 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The sixth edition of the Classix Festival takes place in Iași between February 23 and March 2, 2025. According to the organizers, the event's new concept, Revelations!/Revelații!, "outlines moments of profound clarity, unexpected inspirations, and mind-blowing discoveries."

"After previous editions focused on the discovery of desires (2024), metamorphoses (2023), and the primal instinct of music (2022), Revelation aims to attract a new and diverse audience, encouraging an experience of collective discovery through music," reads the announcement.

The first two concerts in the program of the 2025 edition have also been announced, and the tickets have been put on sale online on the festival's website. 

The "Rêverie d'Amour" concert will bring violinist Clémence de Forceville (France) and cellist Benedict Kloeckner (Germany) on stage at the Student House of Culture in Iași on February 24. Meanwhile, the "The Rest is Silence" concert will be hosted by the Palace of Culture on February 27.

The Classix in Art scholarship program will also return at the event's sixth edition. Registrations can be made online by November 30, and the call for projects is addressed to emerging and independent artists aged between 18 and 35, resident in Romania, regardless of citizenship. Three scholarships, each worth EUR 1,000, will be awarded in the fields of visual arts, music, and performing arts.

Classix Festival is an international and independent festival held in Iași, which aims to bring classical music closer to the contemporary public. Since its debut in February 2020, the festival has gathered over 250 artists from 12 countries and organized 37 concerts in emblematic locations in Iași, attracting over 20,000 spectators in the halls and 250,000 online views.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Events

Classix Festival returns to Iași for sixth edition in 2025

13 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The sixth edition of the Classix Festival takes place in Iași between February 23 and March 2, 2025. According to the organizers, the event's new concept, Revelations!/Revelații!, "outlines moments of profound clarity, unexpected inspirations, and mind-blowing discoveries."

"After previous editions focused on the discovery of desires (2024), metamorphoses (2023), and the primal instinct of music (2022), Revelation aims to attract a new and diverse audience, encouraging an experience of collective discovery through music," reads the announcement.

The first two concerts in the program of the 2025 edition have also been announced, and the tickets have been put on sale online on the festival's website. 

The "Rêverie d'Amour" concert will bring violinist Clémence de Forceville (France) and cellist Benedict Kloeckner (Germany) on stage at the Student House of Culture in Iași on February 24. Meanwhile, the "The Rest is Silence" concert will be hosted by the Palace of Culture on February 27.

The Classix in Art scholarship program will also return at the event's sixth edition. Registrations can be made online by November 30, and the call for projects is addressed to emerging and independent artists aged between 18 and 35, resident in Romania, regardless of citizenship. Three scholarships, each worth EUR 1,000, will be awarded in the fields of visual arts, music, and performing arts.

Classix Festival is an international and independent festival held in Iași, which aims to bring classical music closer to the contemporary public. Since its debut in February 2020, the festival has gathered over 250 artists from 12 countries and organized 37 concerts in emblematic locations in Iași, attracting over 20,000 spectators in the halls and 250,000 online views.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 November 2024
Environment
EIB survey: Romanians say climate change is country’s second-biggest challenge after rising cost of living
13 November 2024
Transport
New study ranks Romania as most stressful country to drive in
13 November 2024
Politics
Austria reportedly ready to lift veto on Schengen expansion
13 November 2024
Macro
Inflation slightly up in Romania to 4.67% y/y in October
13 November 2024
Macro
Romania’s Q3 wages boast strongest growth rate in nearly five years
13 November 2024
Real Estate
Healthcare real estate developer MEDCITY starts medical hub project in Romania’s Timișoara
12 November 2024
Politics
Marcel Ciolacu travels to UK for first visit of a Romanian prime minister in 17 years
12 November 2024
Politics
Bot farms present in Romania but do not pose threat, Intelligence Service says