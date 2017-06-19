A total of 32 classic cars will attend this year’s edition of the Elegance Competition Sinaia, which takes place this Saturday, June 24.

They will be on display at the famous Peles Castle in the Sinaia mountain resort, in Prahova Valley.

This is one of the largest local events dedicated to vintage cars.

The 32 classic cars will compete in six categories, representing four countries, namely Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, and the UK. Among them, there will be an Ego 4/14 car from 1924, a Cadillac Series 90 V16 model from 1939, a Bentley S1 Special from 1957, and a Chevrolet Impala from 1960.

The entry at the event is free. The cars will be displayed on the Peles Castle domain between 10:00 and 17:00. Next in the program will be the classic cars’ parade on the route Peles Castle – downtown Sinaia (18:00 – 19:00). This will be followed by the award ceremony in front of the Sinaia Casino at 19:00.

The event is organized by Retromobil Club Romania.

Irina Popescu, [email protected]

(photo source: Retromobil on Facebook; photo by Dragos Savu)