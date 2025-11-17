Civic groups protest against judicial leaders as CSM and High Court warn of rising hostility

Several civic organisations held a protest last week targeting the leadership of Romania’s judiciary, after accusing senior magistrates of overstepping their institutional roles, Epochtimes-romania.com reported. The groups - Iniţiativa România, Corupţia ucide, Iniţiativa Timişoara, Rezistenţa, and Declic - stressed that their action, titled “What is Lia doing with Justice in Romania?”, was directed at specific officials rather than the judicial system as a whole.

The organisations said the protest “does not represent an attack against the judicial system or against all magistrates”, responding to a statement issued earlier in the day by the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM).

“On the contrary, we respect the independence of the judiciary and recognise the existence of many honest judges, who exercise their profession with responsibility and professionalism,” the groups said.

They added that the protest “strictly targets the conduct and actions of Lia Savonea, the current president of the High Court of Cassation and Justice, as well as the way in which she and Elena Costache, head of the CSM, claim the role of substituting the entire judicial power”.

According to the organisers, criticism of public institutions and of individuals in senior positions is legitimate in a democracy and cannot be equated with undermining the justice system.

“The independence of judges does not exclude the public responsibility of those in leadership positions, nor the right of society to react when their decisions or behaviours affect trust in the judicial system,” they stated. “Our approach is peaceful, transparent, and democratic. It expresses the deep concern of citizens regarding the credibility of the act of justice and calls for the restoration of integrity, transparency, and public trust in judicial institutions.”

Hours before the demonstration began in front of the High Court, the CSM issued a statement warning of “the amplification of hostile public attitudes towards magistrates”, which it claimed were “initiated and orchestrated by the political factor”.

The Council condemned the public challenge directed at Savonea and the judges of the Supreme Court, saying the NGOs’ protest “constitutes an unprecedented escalation of the campaign against the judicial system, incompatible with the independence of the judiciary and its fundamental role in the rule of law”.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)