Romanian PM decides to skip planned Govt. reshuffle

Romanian prime minister Nicolae Ciuca discussed with president Klaus Iohannis the results of the ministers' evaluation, seven months after taking office and about the decision not to operate a cabinet reshuffle at this time, he announced.

PM Ciuca said that the members of the Executive should no longer be allowed to provide at the last minute the projects that constitute milestones under the Relaunch and Resilience National Program (PNRR).

One cause of the delays in the implementation of these milestones is the reduced administrative capacity of the state institutions; therefore, the organizational structure of the Ministry of Investments and European Funds has been supplemented.

All the ministers passed the test and none of them is expected for further evaluations, the sources consulted by News.ro commented about the evaluation.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com