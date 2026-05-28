Romanian restaurant chain City Grill mulls listing on Bucharest Stock Exchange

City Grill Group, the largest restaurant chain with Romanian capital, is considering a possible listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, encouraged by the success of other listed entrepreneurial companies, according to founder and majority shareholder Dragoș Petrescu, as reported by Termene.ro.

The founder’s family owns roughly 60% of the group’s shares, with partners Marian Alecu and Daniel Mischie holding the remaining 40%. To continue growing the chain, however, the group is considering tapping the Bucharest Stock Exchange, just as Cris-Tim, Sphera Franchise Group, and MedLife did.

“I am looking with interest toward moving to this new level, while continuing for the family to maintain this control, for as long as it will still be the case,” he said, quoted by Termene.ro.

Founded in 2004, City Grill Group currently operates restaurants and cafés under the brands Caru’ cu Bere, Hanu’ lui Manuc, Pescăruș, Hanu’ Berarilor, and Buongiorno.Italian, City Grill, City Grill Family and City Grill Delivery, as well as La Boheme, the first hotel in the portfolio, but also the more recent projects like Aubergine, Marty Restaurants, and the Zooma event complex in Corbeanca.

In 2025, the group invested EUR 3 million in projects for the expansion and renovation of Hanu' lui Manuc (EUR 550,000), the reconceptualization of the Pescăruș restaurant (EUR 1.5 million), the refurbishment of two Marty’s locations, and the opening of a new Gloria Jean's franchise café at Băneasa Shopping City.

City Grill recently also opened a café at the Constanța Casino, with a fit-out investment worth EUR 550,000. The investment is part of a total budget of EUR 6.5 million allocated by City Grill Group for 2026. Moreover, the City Grill Group invested EUR 7 million in the construction of a new factory dedicated to the ready meals product range, located in Buftea.

The group has more than 1,100 employees and ended 2025 with a consolidated turnover of EUR 90 million, up from EUR 68 million in 2024.

According to the founder, the development of City Grill Group in the coming years will follow two basic strategic directions: new brands dedicated to younger audiences, and a segment of restaurants with a traditional aura and menus inspired by Romanian cuisine.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Teodororoianu|Dreamstime.com)