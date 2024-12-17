City Grill Group: New Year’s Eve parties are SOLD OUT, with a 30% increased capacity to over 2,600 seats

News from Companies

City Grill Group, a leader in Romania's HoReCa industry, announces that 100% of the seats for their New Year’s Eve themed parties have been reserved, reflecting strong interest in the events hosted at their venues. This year, the group expanded its capacity to 2,600 seats, 900 more than last year, following the addition of Zooma, an exclusive destination in Paradisul Verde, Corbeanca, and by hosting parties at Buongiorno.Italian Primăverii and Hanu’ Berarilor Uranus.

Notable City Grill locations hosting New Year’s Eve parties include Caru’ cu Bere, Hanu’ lui Manuc, Pescăruș, Hanu’ Berarilor Oprea Soare, Buongiorno Italian, and now Zooma Paradisul Verde. All tickets were sold out by December 15. Zooma, the largest event venue near the capital with a total capacity of 1,500 guests, offered 500 seats for New Year’s Eve, featuring premium gastronomy, top-tier entertainment, and an exclusive ambiance within a spectacular natural setting.

"Integrating Zooma Paradisul Verde into our portfolio enables us to meet growing demand for premium event venues and offer clients an exceptional experience, both on New Year’s Eve and year-round. With all seats already reserved, we are preparing for a memorable celebration across our restaurants," said Daniel Mischie, CEO of City Grill Group.

Each City Grill restaurant retains its culinary identity and welcomes guests with carefully curated special menus. From authentic Romanian dishes to international delicacies, the festive offerings reflect the group's commitment to exceptional gastronomic experiences.

Tickets for the New Year’s Eve parties—over 2,600 in total—were released in early October and sold out before December 15. Over 2,600 guests are expected to celebrate across the group’s iconic locations:

Caru’ cu Bere: 440 seats

Hanu’ lui Manuc: 460 seats

Pescăruș: 340 seats

Hanu’ Berarilor Oprea Soare: 360 seats

Hanu’ Berarilor Uranus: 170 seats

Buongiorno Italian Victoriei: 220 seats

Buongiorno Italian Primăverii: 166 seats

Zooma: 500 seats

The themed parties align with the preferences of each venue's loyal clientele, offering sophisticated evenings with impeccable services and gastronomy. Highlights include the Red Sparkling Party at Pescăruș by Herăstrău Lake, Festa Italiana at Buongiorno Italian Primăverii, and themed balls such as the Viennese Ball at Caru’ cu Bere, Revelion Giugiucat Hanu’ lui Manuc, and Moulin Rouge New Year at Hanu’ Berarilor Casa Oprea Soare. At Zooma, guests will experience an unforgettable Fire & Ice celebration.

The majority of City Grill’s New Year’s Eve guests are mature individuals with above-average incomes, often celebrating in groups of 6-8 family members or friends. Approximately one-third are loyal clients who return annually for the festive atmosphere and exceptional services.

About City Grill Group

Founded in 2004, City Grill Group is the leading Romanian restaurant operator, managing iconic brands like Caru’ cu Bere, Hanu’ lui Manuc, Pescăruș, Hanu’ Berarilor, Buongiorno Italian, City Grill, and La Boheme—their first hotel. Recent projects include Aubergine, Marty Restaurants, and the Zooma event complex in Corbeanca.

Catering to urban customers who spend leisure time in the city or arrange business meetings over coffee, City Grill’s varied menus include Romanian and international cuisine made from high-quality, fresh ingredients. From hand-cut fries and cage-free eggs to vegetables sourced from their greenhouse near Târgoviște, the group's culinary philosophy emphasizes natural flavors, enhanced with simple seasonings like salt and pepper.

Serving nearly 15,000 customers daily, City Grill Group actively recycles cooking oil, glass, cardboard, and plastic, while minimizing food waste through dedicated campaigns.

*This is a Press release.