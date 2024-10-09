City Grill Group expands in Transylvania through partnership with Marty Restaurants

News from Companies

City Grill Group, one of the leading players in Romania’s HoReCa industry, is expanding into Transylvania via a partnership with Marty Restaurants, with City Grill set to acquire a majority stake.

This partnership with Marty Restaurants reflects City Grill Group’s commitment to providing Romanians with quality dining experiences focused on diversity, tradition, and innovation. Under the partnership, the founders of Marty Restaurants will continue managing operations in their Cluj Napoca locations. At the same time, City Grill Group’s expertise will support Marty Restaurants’ growth in Cluj through best practices and a strong growth strategy based on enhancing the Taste-Service-Experience trio. This combination ensures the success of City Grill Group's restaurants.

“The expansion of City Grill Group outside of Bucharest, starting now with Marty Restaurants in Cluj, marks a significant strategic direction for us, an intention we’ve had for some time but for which we sought the right moment and partner. The Marty team convinced us that we found what we were looking for, and after two years of discussions, we have confidently taken a majority stake. The local team will continue managing the six Marty restaurants operationally and under the Marty brand,” says Daniel Mischie, CEO of City Grill Group.

City Grill Group is Romania’s largest local restaurant group. Founded in 2004, City Grill currently operates restaurants and cafes under brands such as Pescăruș, Hanul Berarilor, Buongiorno.Italian, City Grill, Caru’ Cu Bere, Hanu’ lui Manuc, and La Boheme, its first hotel. From the outset, City Grill Group aimed to provide clients with a fitting place for business meetings, relaxation during lunch breaks, or get-togethers with family and friends.

Founded in the heart of Cluj in 1999, Marty Restaurants is a brand with over two decades of hospitality tradition, known for the quality of its dishes, attention to detail, and friendly atmosphere. With six restaurants in Cluj-Napoca, Marty has earned a reputation as a local favorite for relaxed dining, business meetings, and special moments. Marty Restaurants locations are renowned for their diverse, international-inspired menu and a culinary experience tailored to local tastes, becoming a cornerstone of modern gastronomy in Transylvania.

The collaboration between City Grill Group and Marty Restaurants aims to combine the over 20 years of expertise of each brand to redefine hospitality standards, providing locals and visitors alike a unique dining experience that champions culinary excellence and a welcoming atmosphere.

“City Grill is a partner that shares our values of quality, customer respect, and a passion for gastronomy. This partnership allows us to explore new possibilities and elevate local hospitality standards, offering a unique experience where every detail matters. We are confident that our restaurants will remain a favorite meeting place for Cluj residents, where they’ll always feel at home and enjoy that perfect combination of quality dishes and a special atmosphere,” says Marcelus Suciu, CEO of Marty Group.

Marty Restaurants' clientele will continue to enjoy an international à la carte menu crafted to cater to diverse tastes, from classic European dishes and Asian reinterpretations to modern, balanced options. Each dish is meticulously prepared with high-quality ingredients and presented elegantly to transform each visit into a memorable experience.

The most popular dishes at Marty Restaurants include Tomato Cream Soup, Chicken Milanese Pasta, 8-Hour Slow-Cooked Brisket, Award-Winning Original Cheesecake, and Cookitza.

Following the strategic partnership between City Grill Group and Marty Restaurants, the six Marty restaurants in Cluj, with a total capacity of 1,321 seats, will continue to be managed by the local team, whose expertise will be enhanced by the best practices that have made City Grill Group restaurants the top choice for Bucharest residents and tourists alike.

