Romania's PM gives assurance COVID-19 vaccination will remain free

The vaccination against COVID-19 is free in Romania and will remain free, prime minister Florin Citu said.

He made the statement after a comment of Liberal leader Ludovic Orban, who previously suggested that "after the herd immunity is achieved," people may have to pay for the vaccine, sooner or later.

"There is no discussion at this time in the Romanian Government to change the plans; on the contrary, we already have ordered more doses to continue the vaccination campaign in the fall, to continue the vaccination campaign next year because we do not know exactly how the pandemic will evolve," PM Citu said, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

The prime minister however admitted that a change in the vaccination strategy is needed, claiming that more "vaccination marathons" are needed in localities, given the success of such events.

In related news, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghiţă, estimates that the cumulative immunity, the immunity obtained through vaccination and natural disease, is about 35-40%. And this explains the slowdown in the incidence of new cases, he added.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

