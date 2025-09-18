Four cities compete for 2027 Youth Capital title in Romania

Four cities, namely Bistrița, Deva, Oradea, and Tulcea, have submitted bids to become Romania’s Youth Capital in 2027, organizers announced after the first round of applications closed on September 15. The competition, inspired by the European Youth Capital program, highlights cities’ commitment to investing in young people and involving them in community life.

“The fact that four cities have applied shows not only their desire to hold the title, but also their commitment to giving young people a central role in shaping the future of their communities,” said András Farkas, coordinator of the selection process.

Next, the selection will unfold in two stages. Between September 16 and 29, applications will be evaluated, and on October 1, up to three finalists will be announced. These cities will present their projects before a jury in Bucharest on October 21.

The winner will be revealed on October 25 in Vaslui, during the 10th edition of the Youth Summit.

The jury is made up of 25 figures from politics, business, civil society, and youth organizations, including Romanian MPs, European Parliament Vice-President Victor Negrescu, and leaders of national and international youth associations.

The winning city will receive EUR 50,000 from Banca Comercială Română, host the Youth Summit 2027, and gain access to partnerships, funding opportunities, and mentorship from former titleholders.

Currently, Vaslui holds the 2025 title under the concept #întinerEȘTI, while Alba Iulia will take over in 2026 with the theme #yoUthNITED.

Since its launch in 2016, the program has rotated annually among cities such as Timișoara, Bacău, Baia Mare, Iași, Constanța, Târgu Jiu, and Ploiești.

(Photo source: the organizers)