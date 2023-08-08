Politics

Romanian PM criticises PNRR, says it will be renegotiated by end-Aug

08 August 2023

PNRR, Romania's national implementation of the European Union's Resilience facility, is wrongly structured; it lacks consistency, coherence and a strategic plan, Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu argued, quoted by Hotnews.ro

He pointed to specific projects that don't make sense, such as tens of thousands of bike lanes in municipalities where there are no water or sewage networks. 

The PNRR was essentially drafted by the reformist party USR, currently in opposition, when it was part of the ruling coalition in 2021.

By August 31, Romania will complete the renegotiation of PNRR, PM Ciolacu said, outlining the three topics on the renegotiation agenda: firstly, the downsizing of the PNRR budget as a result of stronger GDP growth (some EUR 2.1bn), secondly the RePower plan and finally the renegotiation of the 2023 budget deficit target (previously set at 4.4% of GDP). He stated that he had discussions with the European Commission, but an agreement has yet to be reached.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

iulian@romania-insider.com

1

